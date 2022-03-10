WARRENSVILLE — Some of Blue Ridge Elementary School’s teachers have made big movements in the way of waste management and recycling through Appalachian GEAR UP’s program “RootED.” This is an experiential and project based learning program that connects schools and communities together to solve problems and the problem they wanted to focus on was managing waste.
Tonya Denny, Julie Little, Jessica Jordan and Courtney Eller are over the RootED program at Blue Ridge Elementary and they have been working with sixth grade students in many ways to analyze waste, how to cut down on waste, look at the benefits of recycling and how they can help their community.
Students began their study on waste by accumulating their “trash” daily and weekly at school and they even considered food waste by weighing their styrofoam trays full of their lunch, weighing them again after they were finished eating to let them see how much waste there was when we eat.
Little taught students how to calculate the total amount of waste students have daily and weekly. Students found out that their school produces 16 industrial size trash bags of trash per day. The Ashe County Waste Management dump trucks come to BRES to pick up trash at least three times per week. Students determined the percent of the amount of plastic waste in their lunch at our school. Students found that five percent of their lunches and packaging are plastic and two percent are paper.
Everything we use has been derived from the earth in some way and we can recycle almost all of our waste to give back to the earth by using the recycled materials to make more metal, plastic, paper materials, etc., so that we do not keep using our natural resources up because they are not as quickly replenished as we might think.
Some teachers thought outside of the box to take recycling to the next level, Mrs. Hatch (Art Teacher) and Jessica Jordan (Technology Teacher) are making new things out of recyclable materials. Hatch has been incorporating trash into art. Students are creatively incorporating items that are not easily recycled into art projects. Hatch is recycling old Crayola markers and sending them back to Crayola through their colorcycle program. The markers are heated, liquefied and processed into a usable fuel.
In the past two years BRES has saved 1,395 markers from making their way into the landfill.
Jordan’s classes are making Eco Bricks, plastic bottles stuffed with used plastic, and will be using these bricks to build a raised flower/vegetable bed for Lansing Park in the near future.
The sixth graders began their venture of engaging with community through their Environmental Forum on Dec. 3 to learn about the County’s efforts to protect the environment. The forum consisted Ashe County’s environmental agencies including: Tim Church (Jefferson Water Treatment Plant), Jessica Hodgson (New River Soil and Water Conservation District), Brian Houck (Environmental Services), Ashley Honeycutt, (County Manager’s office) and Jeff Matheson (Park Ranger with New River State Park).
Students asked an array of questions to the panelists such as wanting to know how our trash is recycled and distributed, what the biggest pollutants of the streams were, impact cattle and agriculture has on our county, how water is processed at the treatment plant, etc. They later ventured out to the land field to see how everything works, and where everyone’s trash goes. It was an eye-opening experience for students and the RootEd team. They gained knowledge that the beautiful land here in Ashe County is being used to bury trash that they, their families and our schools are sending to the landfill.
Matheson returned to BRES to talk about how fast different items decompose, to give insights of how long it would take non-recycled items to decompose in the land field or elsewhere in the environment. They made their own decomposition labs out of plastic containers, and put different food and materials in them to see how fast they would decompose on their own.
Hodgson, with New River SWCD, talked with students about a poster and essay contest theme “Soil and Water Yours For Life.” This was an opportunity for students to win money and awards, but more so an opportunity for them to learn about their environment and how to conserve it in a creative way. She discussed with them about what soil and water has to offer us, and that a world without soil and water would look extremely different than what we see today. They discussed how things could be recycled to help cut down on the number of trees, rocks and minerals we use and to always protect our water from pollutants because unlike soil, water is non-renewable.
In order to put the students’ newly gained knowledge to use, Denny purchased a worm composting bin to give students a close up look at some of nature’s best recyclers; worms.
Hodgson and Denny will be teaching a lesson all about worms and decomposition in April to kick start their new Worm Farm.
New River Soil and Water Conservation District and Blue Ridge Resource Conservation and Development partnered with Blue Ridge Elementary School to assist with its recycling ventures in donating 48 recycling bins. Each classroom and office at Blue Ridge Elementary will be better able to recycle paper, plastics and aluminums with this donation.
Fifth-grade students helped Denny and Hodgson distribute these bins on Thursday, Feb. 24 throughout the school. Teachers and students were delighted to have this special gift and it can be used for years to come.
As part of a small community project, sixth graders and teachers will be taking to a trip to Lansing Park this spring to do a litter and creek sweep and help plant their community garden.
“These students have learned so much through their enthusiastic teachers and guest speakers and they are putting their knowledge into action by being pro-active in managing their waste and good environmental stewards to their county,” said Hodgson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.