BOONE — The owners of Blue Deer Cookies, a pop-up cookie and sweet shop located along U.S. 321, are expanding their offerings to downtown Boone in 2020 as they finalized the purchase of 352 W. King St., formerly home to Beanstalk Coffee House.
“We’ll start construction once the new year starts,” said Austin Northern, who along with his wife Callie, opened Blue Deer Cookies in 2018. “We hope to open by mid-to-late April, which would be ideal.”
The new venture will be called “Blue Deer on King: Sweet Shop and Coffee Bar,” Northern said.
Northern said they will offer similar types of products offered at Blue Deer cookies, as well as being a full-service coffee bar, sweet shop and include muffins, donuts and other types of breads.
Blue Deer Cookies, its picnic tables and lights will remain at its current location along U.S. 321 next to Highland Landscape Supplies, Northern confirmed.
The purchase, dated Nov. 14 and finalized Dec. 23, was for $260,000 from Full House Properties and its business manager Linda Turner, according to the Watauga County Register of Deeds.
The 0.052-acre property includes a 1,430-square-foot building that was originally built in 1934, according to the Watauga County Register of Deeds.
Austin and Callie were graduates of the WHS class of 2016, and attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., together. According to a previous interview with the Watauga Demcorat, the two said a local cookie truck business in Lynchburg inspired them.
The camper which has served as the nexus of Blue Deer Cookies was purchased off eBay and restored, Northern previously said.
“Our whole goal was to build the experience,” Northern said of Blue Deer Cookies. “We want people to come and spend time with their family. It was cool to see what it turned to. It’s not just to get an awesome late night snack, but sit on park benches and we have music and lights.”
