BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Historical Society and Blowing Rock Art & History Museum bestowed their 2023 Historic Marker selection upon the Opicherhoka House, on Sunday, May 7, at the Blowing Rock American Legion assembly hall.
BRHS and BRAHM presented the plaque to Vardell and Joan Smyth, two of the owners and caretakers of the house — which sits in the Vardell Family Cottages Historic District.
The Vardell Family Cottages — which includes the Opicherhoka House — were named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2001. It qualified due to the historical significance of the architecture styles used in its construction.
“I was not part of that process,” Smyth emphasized. “I’m the youngest of three brothers. And at that point, I was just sort of doing the construction and maintenance. And that was my job to do all of that.”
Opicherhoka was constructed in 1899 and was first occupied as a summer cottage in 1900. It was built in the “Arts and Crafts” style by local carpenters Roe Hartley and Joseph N. White for Dr. Charles Graves and Linda Rumple Vardell.
The Vardell couple owned the home for the first half of the 20th century, and is now jointly owned by several of their great-grandchildren. The name of the house was concocted by Dr. Vardell as he used the first letters of woods used in its construction: oak, pine, chestnut, rhododendron and kalmia.
Also included on the Vardell Family Cottages property are the “Hemlock Cottage” and “The Shoe,” and although those structures are beloved in their own right, they were not included in the joint selection by the BRHS and BRAHM.
Although a town full of well-maintained homes, not all qualify for historically significant status, according to the selection committee’s guidelines.
According to BRAHM’s website, the historic marker programs seeks to “identify and recognize buildings and sites within the community of Blowing Rock that are significant because they are examples of a particular architectural style, of historic importance, and/or simply deserving distinction by their design or a relationship with the Town’s legacy.”
BRAHM adds that “the marker committee has identified more than 125 properties in the downtown area alone that are 50 years or older,” which may come under consideration of the committee to qualify for the historical marker program.
The Opicherhoka House holds untold memories of the Vardell family, and Smyth wants that tradition to continue.
“My job now is to keep making sure that our family members keep having those touchstones there,” Smyth said, “and it’s open and available and welcoming for everybody to keep building community and togetherness into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.