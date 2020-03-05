The Blowing Rocket received two first-place awards in the North Carolina Press Association editorial and advertising contests for 2019, which were announced Feb. 27.
“Our staff has set a very high bar over the last decade, and this year continues to be a demonstration of excellence,” said Gene Fowler, publisher of Mountain Times Publications. “Both our editorial and advertising staffs provide this excellence in our community every day.”
The recognition was announced during the 2020 NCPA Winter Convention at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley.
In the advertising awards for Division A, The Blowing Rocket won first place in the Special Section award for Blowing Rock My Hometown 2019.
“Good job on pulling a ton of information into an easy to read and follow city guide,” the comments from the judges said. “Creative and useful. I may have to visit soon.”
Blowing Rock My Hometown 2019 is a relocation guide with information on the town of Blowing Rock from restaurants to emergency services with features on the many things to do in town.
The Blowing Rocket also won first place in the Apparel, Jewelry and Accessories ad contest for MTP staffers Meleah Bryan and Nathan Godwin’s “Blowing Rock Estate Jewerly” advertisement.
Meleah Bryan, a creative services and production staff member, was the co-winner of several awards in the advertising contest alongside members of the sales staff. Bryan and sales manager Mark Mitchell achieved Best Retail Ad in a Niche Publication for an advertisement for Blowing Rock Market under the Watauga Democrat banner.
Blowing Rocket reporter Thomas Sherrill picked up two individual awards in division B for his work in the Watauga Democrat. Sherrill won third place in Sports Enterprise Reporting category for his story “Dotting the ‘i’s’ and crossing the ‘t’s’: Sun Belt title game brings challenges, changes.” Sherrill, along with Watauga Democrat reporter Kayla Lasure, won second place in the General News Reporting category for their work in covering the Andrew Mason shooting death.
Mountain Times Publications as a whole — which encompasses the Watauga Democrat, The Blowing Rocket, The Avery Journal-Times and The Ashe Post & Times, as well as many special publications — collected a total of 39 editorial and advertising awards.
