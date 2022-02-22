BLOWING ROCK — As university-bound seniors wind up their high school studies and contemplate college life in the fall, how to pay for the rising costs of higher education is a much-discussed topic with parents and family members. Scholarships are an answer for many students.
Blowing Rock Women’s Club is accepting applications for its scholarship awards through March 15, 2022, for the 2022-23 academic year.
“Every member of the Blowing Rock Women’s Club has a passion for education and all of our work is aimed toward funding these scholarship opportunities,” said BRWC spokesperson Marsha Marcela. “Our mission statement is to promote education by providing educational scholarships to students who attended Blowing Rock School when they graduate from Watauga High School. We really want qualified students in our area to let us help pay for their education at the next level.”
Eligibility for a BRWC scholarship is simple: The applicant must have attended Blowing Rock Elementary School for at least part of his or her elementary/middle school education and must also be a graduating Watauga High School student or a college student who is a previous BRWC scholarship recipient.
In determining its scholarship recipients, the BRWC scholarship committee considers GPA, extracurricular activities, community involvement and work experience, but financial need is also a major consideration for the final awarding of the scholarships each year. Once the committee reviews applications, finalists may be asked to participate in an interview with one or more members of the scholarship committee. The scholarships are awarded at the annual awards assembly hosted by Watauga High School in the spring.
Interested students may pick up BRWC scholarship applications in the guidance office at Watauga High School or request one from the BRWC by email at brwomensclub@aol.com. Applications must be postmarked or submitted electronically by March 15, 2022. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.
To fund the scholarship awards, Blowing Rock Women’s Club operates the Village Thrift Shop on Valley Boulevard, located next to Woodland’s Barbeque in Blowing Rock. The shop features high quality clothing and home goods. In addition to the thrift store, the club accepts tax-deductible donations as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and periodically stages special fundraising events. It also plans and participates in various community service projects throughout the year.
“We at BRWC want to congratulate all of the Watauga High School graduates as they embark on their future endeavors,” said Marcela. “We know that there are many Blowing Rock students who will find financing their college education a challenge. We hope they will take the first step in allowing us to help them by applying for one of our scholarships.”
