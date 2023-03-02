Last year’s scholarship winners included, left to right, Sarah Scheurer, Cameron Bolick, Kathleen Gibson, Daisy Coffey, Emma Gravitt, Emma Knight, Elle Nichols, Mia Reeves-Dyer, and Grace Sears. Recipients not pictured: William Becker, Ella Miller and Libby Warren.
BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Women’s Club is accepting scholarship applications, which will be awarded in May.
Those interested in applying must submit their application by March 17.
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
Student must have attended Blowing Rock School or live in the Blowing Rock School attendance area.
Student must have graduated in Watauga County or from UNCSA or NCSSM. This opens up the pool of eligible students by allowing home schooled students or those attending another school for special needs to apply.
Applications are available at Village Thrift, through the Watauga High School counseling office, or by sending a request to brwomensclub@aol.com. Students should specify whether they are graduating this year or are currently in college.
For more than 40 years, the club has awarded scholarships to local students for higher education. Initially only one scholarship was awarded annually, but the number has now grown to multiple students. Last year, the club awarded a total of $75,000 in scholarships.
Last year’s scholarship recipients were:
William Becker
Cameron Bolick
Daisy Coffey
Kathleen Gibson
Emma Gravitt
Emma Knight
Ella Miller
Elle Nichols
Mia Reeves-Dyer
Sarah Scheurer
Grace Sears
Libby Warren
This year will be the largest amount of money ever awarded by the club.
BRWC has grown from selling T-shirts at Art in the Park, to sponsoring large rummage sales, to now operating Village Thrift Shop located at 3332 Valley Blvd in Blowing Rock.
The financial success has been made possible by generous contributions from the public of items they no longer need and by faithful shoppers whose purchases from the store generate the funds for scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.