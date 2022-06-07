BLOWING ROCK — Tackling explanations for various local issues is not a foreign assignment for Blowing Rock’s town manager, Shane Fox. He will have ample opportunity to do just that on June 13, when he addresses local homeowners in an event hosted by the Blowing Rock Civic Association, 4:30 p.m., at the American Legion Building.
According to BRCA spokesperson Jean Kitchin, the June 13 event is part of three “Summer Sessions” for the community to learn about priorities facing Blowing Rock. The other two dates are July 26 and Aug. 29.
Kitchin reports that Fox agreed to discuss various town council priorities as discussed at the Winter Retreat. The topics include:
24/7 ambulance transport service
Property revaluation and the FY2023 budget
A parking plan to address tourism congestion
Key capital projects (i.e. water, sewer, other infrastructure)
“Blowing Rock Civic Association is dedicated to promoting and improving the quality of life in Blowing Rock by evaluating civic issues; educating and engaging residents on key issues; working with the local government and the business community; and encouraging citizens to be involved and vote,” Kitchin said.
The American Legion Building is located at 333 Wallingford Street, Blowing Rock, at the west end of Park Avenue.
