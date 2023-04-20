BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox is leaving his position on May 31 to step into the role of Alexander County manager.
“My family and I could not be more excited about the opportunity to be Alexander County’s manager. This is an unbelievably exciting time for Alexander County, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the citizens and stakeholders,” Fox said. “I am excited to work alongside an experienced and dedicated Board of Commissioners and with a proven team of professionals and teammates. Having grown up in the Dudley Shoals area of Caldwell County, I feel like I am coming back home, and I look forward to rejoining this community.”
Fox was hired in April 2019 and was sworn into that position that June. He will start his new role on June 7, giving him time to help complete the town budget.
“This move is very positive for Shane and his family, which will enhance his growth in government while striving to support positive momentum for the areas he is responsible for,” Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers said in a statement. “In a meeting with Shane, he stated that the politics and the day-to-day issues in Blowing Rock had no bearing on his decision; in fact, he enjoyed dealing with the issues in an attempt to resolve them in a positive manner.”
Sellers went on to thank Fox for leading the town through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other positive changes during his four-year tenure.
“He has taken our community to a level that all of us as citizens need to build upon,” Sellers said. “Moving forward, the community that Shane will be responsible for will benefit and prosper under Shane Fox’s leadership. If you see Shane and his wife Jennifer in town, please thank them for their hard work.”
The town will look for interim manager, and the Blowing Rock Town Council will advertise the open position and then begin the interview process.
Fox’s Time In Blowing Rock
Fox said he has been able to achieve many “wonderful things” over his four years as town manager.
“My tenure began with the completion of the Sunset Drive Project and included the Memorial Park playground renovation, the Bass Lake Sidewalk, Main Street crosswalks, and too many water, wastewater, and stormwater projects to list,” Fox said. “But the one achievement that stands out to me is our ability to recruit and retain the best Town staff. Over the past four years, I have been blessed to lead the best group of professionals in the High Country. The Town Council has allowed us to be proactive with regards to pay increases and additional benefits that resulted in zero turnover during the 2022 year. The ability to retain these dedicated employees has been the most critical and my proudest accomplishment over the past four years.”
He said his favorite part about working in Blowing Rock was working with “the very best town staff and group of team members that you can imagine.”
“The staff of the town are the most dedicated and loyal group of individuals that you could lead. My job each day was made easy because of each and every one of them,” Fox said. “I often say that the team at the town is a family and every member of the family cares for the other and their work demonstrates that dedication. Work is done each day without complaint, without issue, and it is done to the highest level of ability because each member knows how important their job is to the team. It has been an honor to be able to lead this family for the past four years.”
In September, at The High Country Council of Governments annual awards ceremony, Fox was recognized by the region’s managers/administrators and local elected officials as the Outstanding Local Government Manager in the High Country region.
Several projects are currently underway — or will get started soon — in Blowing Rock. Some of them are generational in scope.
Some of the projects Fox is excited to see play out includes the main street water, sewer and sidewalk project, the water and wastewater plant overall, and the replacement of the town’s water meter inventory with new AMI technology.
“To detour a little from the projects, the upcoming opening of the Blowing Rock Academy is easily the most exciting to see play out,” Fox said. “The Academy is a game-changer in the High Country and will provide much-needed childcare opportunities for our employees.”
While Fox knows Blowing Rock has exciting and game-changing projects to look forward to, he also knows there are issues that the town has to deal with.
“I think the most pressing issue that Blowing Rock will have to deal with is somehow finding a sense of commonality and unity among the groups that seek power in town,” Fox said. “Blowing Rock is fortunate to be a growing community full of thoughtful individuals. However, it will be important to have strong leadership in place that will counteract some of the divisiveness from the community. Harnessing the energy of some of these groups to work in the best interests of the town as a whole would go a long way toward limiting the negative influence that some of them currently have.”
The Alexander County Board of Commissioners selected Fox from a competitive pool of applicants from across the region and state. In the end, the Board chose Fox due to a combination of his education, experience and personal characteristics, according to a press release from the Alexander County commissioners.
Fox graduated from Caldwell Community College and Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Accounting.
“The Town of Blowing Rock is one of the most special places on earth. It has been truly an honor and pleasure to serve as the town manager over the past four years,” Fox said. “The relationships that I have been able to build and the willingness of the community to embrace my role have been unbelievable and made my job easy. I know this town will continue to thrive, just as it has over the past 130 plus years.”
