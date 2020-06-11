BLOWING ROCK — The town of Blowing Rock reopened its Town Hall on Monday, June 8 on a limited schedule to the Public.
Due to the health concerns associated with the COVID-19 and efforts to limit the possible transmission, the Blowing Rock Town Hall will be open to the public on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The public is encouraged to continue utilizing the payment drop box when possible. We ask visitors and customers to only visit Town Hall for the purpose of conducting business.
We also ask the public to utilize the Memorial Park bathrooms facilities instead of Town Hall’s facilities.
For the safety of the staff and customers, it is strongly recommended to wear face coverings when entering Town Hall for business.
Sanitation pickup is now on its normal pickup schedule. Residential trash pickup is on Monday and Tuesday. Commercial trash pickup will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Call (828) 295-5200 with any town-related issues or questions.
