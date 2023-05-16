BLOWING ROCK — More than 50 people filed into the meeting space and hallway of the Blowing Rock Town Hall to hear the council's vote on the proposed underground utilities project during their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 9.
The council ultimately voted against the project, with two members — David Harwood and Pete Gherini — voting for it and three members — Albert Yount, Melissa Pickett and Doug Matheson — voting against it.
The underground utilities project would have buried Main Street utilities in conjunction with a major project replacing water and sewer lines. The project involved burying electrical and communication lines to prepare Blowing Rock for future telecom needs while improving aesthetics and potentially increasing property values and economic activity. The project would have been in conjunction with a significant water and sewer overhaul project, saving money and reducing the overall construction impact.
A task force comprised of the mayor, town manager, town engineer, private sector engineers and representatives from the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, Blue Ridge Energy, AT&T, RidgeLink and SkyBest has led the effort in gathering and sharing information about the project.
To begin the meeting, Mayor Charles Sellers addressed the overflowing room before opening the floor for public comment. Sellers said there had been a great deal of hostility and false information spread about the topic following a question-and-answer session held on May 1.
During public comment, citizens urged the council in both directions, with a nearly even split in requests for votes against and for the project.
Besides several others, Blowing Rock Resident Sue Sweeney asked the council to vote 'no' to the project. Sweeney said the change is "a want, not a need" and should not be prioritized over other projects. She said the loss of at least six parking spaces would not be worth the cosmetic improvements and that the project would be too big a task to pass on to a new town manager when Shane Fox leaves the position at the end of the month.
It was later clarified by the council during a discussion that three spots would be lost in phase one of the project rather than the previously reported six spots.
Other residents added that power lines do not deter tourists and the cost to full-time residents should be considered above aesthetic.
On the other side of the argument, residents in favor of the project said putting utilities underground while completing the water and sewer project would be less expensive and that utilities would become more reliable. In terms of beautification, residents said removing power lines would increase civic pride and bring the town to the current day.
Residents Richard Gamble and Jenny Miller said the costs to full-time residents in tax increase would be at most two to six glasses of wine. Similarly to how art brings people joy while not always adding value, Gamble said that this project would have the same result.
Echoing other commenters, Mike Quinto said the cost to residents in some of the most expensive homes in town would be less than that of a country club membership. He said, "millionaires and billionaires are complaining about pennies" and urged the council to vote in favor of the project.
After hearing all public comments, the council moved on to discuss other agenda items before bringing the discussion back to underground utilities.
The council voted 3-2 against a $2,905,879 bid for the trenching and patching portion of the underground utilities project made by Iron Mountain, which effectively killed it.
For more information on the underground utilities project, the recording of the question-and-answer session can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyR9y2-6yLU.
