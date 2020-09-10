BLOWING ROCK — During the Blowing Rock Town Council meeting on Sept. 8, three town residents read public comments, two of which advocated for an ambulance station to be placed in town. The meeting took place remotely with only town officials in the council chambers, including Mayor Charlie Sellers, Town Manager Shane Fox, Town Clerk Hilari Hubner, and council members Albert Yount, Virginia Powell, Sue Sweeting, David Harwood and Doug Matheson.
Tim Gupton, president of the Blowing Rock Civic Association, and Ron Curtis, president of the Blowing Rock Country Club asked town council to adopt a “One Voice” resolution to advocate for the expansion of emergency management services in the southern part of Watauga County.
During the discussion of this comment, council member Albert Yount asked if the current ambulance service has “gone south” in terms of its response time.
Fox said that the issue is more about how the town can improve the existing service to its residents by having an ambulance stationed there 24/7.
Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue Chief Kent Graham said that he, along with other town officials, have received a meeting request from Watauga Medics owner Craig Sullivan, who oversees the EMS company that is contracted to provide services to Watauga County.
The third public comment, which was read by Sellers, was in regard to noise caused by vehicles on Highway 321 and Valley Boulevard, particularly from trucks and motorcycles.
“The council has had discussions with the state, and the state is going to enhance patrols on Highway 321, as well as assisting the town, with speeding issues as well as noise,” said Sellers. “The state has also agreed to install additional signage on Highway 321, which hopefully will deter some of it.”
Keith Pugh, senior technical client advisor of WithersRavenel, presented information to the council regarding the next steps of development of the first section of the Middle Fork Greenway, a multi-use trail that is set to connect Boone and Blowing Rock. According to Pugh, there will be six sections of the greenway total.
“With this project being federally funded, we must comply with the National Environmental Policy Act,” Pugh said.
Pugh said a number of environmental studies have been conducted by WithersRavenel, including an archaeological investigation, a wetlands and streams study, a threatened and endangered species study, and a cultural resources study.
No studies conducted found areas of concern regarding conservation, according to Pugh. While there are some threatened or endangered flora and fauna within a one-mile radius of the construction area, there are none within it, he said.
Pugh also presented a number of public comments that were collected during the public input period for the Middle Fork Greenway, which lasted from Aug. 11-18. Eight community members submitted multiple comments that included concerns regarding environmental conservation, educational signage and connection to the Mountains to Sea Trail.
“As with any construction project, the balance to maintain ADA requirements and the environmental impacts is delicate, especially along a stream. The goal is to minimize both wetlands and stream impacts, but if they are necessary, then they will be in compliance with applicable federal and state regulations,” the company stated.
WithersRavenel also said that educational signage would be installed where permitted, and a connection to MST through the Blue Ridge Parkway will be discussed with the National Park Service.
According to Pugh, construction of the first segment of the Middle Fork Greenway is estimated to begin in spring 2021. WithersRavenel’s next steps are to obtain the necessary permits, draft the realignment plan for the Middle Fork Greenway to extend past the Tanger Outlets where it currently ends and obtain NPS and DOT approvals for construction.
Chetola Resort owner Kent Tarbutton appeared before the council to ask for assistance in removing and reducing the amount of silt in Chetola Lake, a large amount of which is caused by sediment buildup near the area’s cofferdam.
In 2014, Blowing Rock Town Council members voted to grant $200,000 to Chetola Resort to dredge Chetola Lake to make it deeper, a project that cost a total of $273,725.
Tarbutton cited the lake’s history of providing water to the town in times of water shortages, which totals $536,250 since 1998, as Chetola’s reasoning for bringing the matter to the council on Sept. 8.
“As Chetola Lake fills with the storm water sent from Blowing Rock, it reduces the amount of storm water retention area as well as the emergency water supply that we can all count on in the future,” Tarbutton said.
The total cost of removing the soil that is accumulated in the stream bed before the cofferdam is $19,431.60, according to Tarbutton and Chetola’s Maintenance and Dredge Manager Charles Taylor.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related cut in town spending, Tarbutton told the council that Chetola Resort would pay for the upfront cost of the project and asked that the resort be reimbursed during fiscal year 2021-2022.
After some discussion, council members voted unanimously to table the matter to discuss it at the January 2021 retreat, during which town council members discuss the upcoming year’s budget matters and goals.
Council member Sweeting said that while she agrees with waiting on committing to reimbursing the resort, the town needs to be a “good neighbor” to Chetola.
Blowing Rock Planning and Inspections Director Kevin Rothrock updated the council on progress of the Valley Boulevard Beautification project subcommittee, telling them that he hopes the subcommittee will be finished before time for the winter retreat.
Before entering into closed session, where no action was expected to be taken, according to Sellers, each town council member voiced their thanks and appreciation to local first responders who were on the scene of multiple wrecks during the Labor Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.