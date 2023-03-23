BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council met for their monthly meeting and discussed various matters, including an update on the stream restoration project, an Eagle Scout project and Memorial Park Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Project.
After approving the consent agenda, the council opened the floor to public comments, starting with Virginia Powell, who spoke about the possibility of adding food trucks to Blowing Rock.
Powell talked about bringing food trucks to Blowing Rock, especially when the town is busy. She said food trucks could alleviate stress from some of the restaurants.
The March 14 meeting then moved onto a New River Conservancy presentation updating the council on the stream restoration project along the Middle Fork New River. Leading the presentation were Katie Krogmeier, Restoration Director of the New River Conservancy, and Dr. Elizabeth S. Underwood, Executive Director of the New River Conservancy.
Some projects NRC tackles include restoration, river cleanups and water quality monitoring.
The design and engineering portion of the restoration is complete and has raised $75,000 from NC Land & Water Fund, USFWS, Middle Fork Greenway and Jennings Environmental.
The NRC plans to begin project closeout by the end of 2023, which will include enhancement of the riparian buffer, realignment of approximately 1,200 linear feet of channel and creation of off-channel wetlands. The restoration is taking place near the Blowing Rock water treatment plant.
The NRC is also working on a grant for the New River Water Trail, which their partners in Giles County, VA, have created and which the NRC describes as a tool for economic development and tourism tool.
The NRC asked the town council to support the project as they try to secure a grant from the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies.
The meeting then turned to Planning Director Kevin Rothrock and Town Manager Shane Fox for the proposed childcare center by The Blowing Rock Academy, which was approved.
Local Eagle Scout Evan Cutlip took to the podium to ask the council to approve his project to make a small bike path by Davant Field.
Cutlip must complete a project to become an Eagle Scout while also helping the community in some way.
Cutlip cites the location as being ideal, as the nearest bike track is 30 minutes away. The motion for the bike trail passed.
The comprehensive plan’s bid approval was next, led by Kevin Rothrock.
The proposal for comprehensive planning consulting services was sent out in January, and the town received a proposal from Benchmark Planning for $88,200. Blowing Rock staff recommended moving forward with the contract with Benchmark, as they have a history of service with the town.
The council decided to proceed with the proposal, with Mayor Charlie Sellers and Council Member Doug Matheson agreeing to be part of the steering committee.
The meeting moved to the Main Street Water, Sewer, and Sidewalk Bid Approval, led by Town Engineer Doug Chapman.
In 2022, the Town of Blowing Rock was awarded funding from the NC General Assembly via the Federal American Rescue Plan Act for $4.8 million to replace the main water and sewer lines that service Main Street.
The lines currently in place in Blowing Rock are nearing their end, as indicated by multiple and frequent leaks, and the goal is to replace those lines with a new 8-inch waterline along Main Street from Broyhill Furniture on the south end to Chetola Lake on the north end. There will also be the replacement of an 8-inch gravity sewer line from Chestnut Drive North to Park Avenue.
The council will review the bids.
With Chapman leading again, the meeting turned to Memorial Park improvements and the bid results. Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation advertised the project for bids in January but received none. They re-advertised the project in February and received one bid. The bid exceeded the original cost estimate by more than double.
The total projected cost of the Memorial Park Project is $1,285,000. The town has approximately $430,000 in bond money, and the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund was awarded $500,000 in grant money. The $355,000 difference will be provided with ABC and TDA funds.
The strategy for proceeding with this project is to reduce scope, negotiate or rebid, and phase the project.
The council approved that strategy.
There was also a Board of Adjustments member slot filled. Brooks Mayson was recommended by Kevin Rothrock to serve as the alternate Board of Adjustment member for a three-year term.
The council approved Mayson before the meeting ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.