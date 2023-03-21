BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council approved a childcare center for full-time employees at their March meeting.
Deemed a “game changer” by Town Manager Shane Fox, The Blowing Rock Academy has a planned opening date of July 1.
“Childcare is a business issue and has been for years with COVID shining a very bright light on the problem. We believe the entities that are willing to think outside the box and assist with childcare will be the industry leaders,” Fox said. “Providing childcare benefits is a game changer for employee retention and recruitment in the High Country, and we hope others join in the conversation. The employees of the Town of Blowing Rock are the town’s No. 1 and most important asset. We are built on providing the very best customer service and that can’t be accomplished without our wonderful employees. The on-site childcare center is another way to give our employees a solution to a problem.”
The program will cost $400, which is approximately 50% of the market rate and will also be treated as a benefit for employees, according to Fox. The academy will be in the Blowing Rock Community Building, which needs some upgrades.
Upgrades to the building include a lattice under the back porch, a privacy fence around play areas, two new doors, a new outdoor porch, hand-washing sinks, and an interior wall to separate toddler’s and infants. The upfront cost is estimated between $50-60,000.
It will start with two full-time employees with a director and one staff member. Part-time staff will also work at the academy. Fox said the academy will be a “Stars Certified” center, which are standards set by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child Development and Early Education. Those standards can be found at ncchildcare.ncdhhs.gov/Services/Licensing/Star-Rated-License/How-Points-are-Earned.
The Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Department will oversee the center, operating between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Ten children will be able to attend at the start of the academy, which would be a 1 to 5 ratio. Based on square footage, it could have up to 20 children. The academy is not open to the public.
“I would also like to add a huge thank you to the Children’s Council of Watauga County for assisting and guiding us through this process,” Fox said. “I am on the Board of Directors for the Children’s Council and have had the distinct opportunity over the past several years to see the inspiring work that they do daily, they are the difference makers with 0-5 years old in Watauga County.”
More information on the academy can be found at tinyurl.com/y6zvrz2t.
