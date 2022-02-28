BLOWING ROCK — Taking a three-pronged approach, the Town of Blowing Rock is completing steps toward improving communications with every constituent in the community, town manager Shane Fox told The Blowing Rocket on Feb. 28.
"We realized there were some shortfalls in how residents, seasonal residents, property owners and commercial interests were being informed about things going on in town. Dropping a newsletter in the water bill every so often wasn't enough," said Fox, "so, as a staff we have evaluated what we need as well as the resources that we have at our disposal, in-house. We have skilled technology people as well as versatile employees with at least some background in communications."
Fox said that the new, proactive approach will utilize three basic strategies, or tactics.
"The first step is to better utilize social media capabilities," said Fox. "We now have a Facebook page that will regularly updated with information and photographs. For example, if we have a water or sewer line problem, we want our citizens to know about it, to see it graphically in pictures, so when the board of commissioners approves funding for a fix everyone will know why."
The Facebook link is: https://www.facebook.com/tobrncgov.
"The second step in our communications plan," said Fox, "is a feature-rich town e-letter published, on average, every two weeks. Of course it may duplicate some of the content included on the Facebook page, but there will be some original content, too. Things like profiles of various town employees, maybe some things you didn't know about them. Our staff members are more than a name to fix a problem. They are people, too, with talents, skills, and interests that go beyond their jobs. They have families, including kids in school doing amazing things. Effective communication brings people together, helps unite us toward a common goal of improving the lives of everyone in and serving Blowing Rock."
To be added to the e-newsletter distribution list, interested parties should send an email to admin@tobr.us, with the subject line, "Newsletter."
The third step is a work in progress.
"We have a town website but some people have said it is difficult to navigate, hard to find things. So we are in the process of evaluating what we have and where we can take it. In short, we are working on a new, hopefully more user-friendly website that should be ready to roll out in the weeks not too far in the future."
Fox concluded his thoughts with an important perspective.
"As a town, we have a lot of challenges ahead and your town council and staff are committed to meeting those challenges. Keeping everyone informed as best we can is mission critical and we look forward to implementing these first steps in communications improvement."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.