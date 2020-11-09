BOONE — A civil summons was filed in Watauga Superior Court on Oct. 19 naming the towns of Blowing Rock and Seven Devils as defendant parties in the lawsuit filed by the town of Boone against Watauga County regarding local sales tax distribution.
The lawsuit was originally filed in February by the town of Boone — as well as former Boone Town Council member Marshall Ashcraft — with an amended complaint filed on May 26. The town claimed that Boone had lost revenue since the county switched to the “ad valorem” method (based upon property tax values) instead of the “per capita” method (based upon the total populations) in 2013. Additionally, the complaint contended that the county adopted an “unlawful distribution scheme” and a “hybrid approach” of both the ad valorem and per capita methods that is not authorized by law — the county denied all of these claims.
The county responded with a motion to dismiss on June 29 pursuant to Rule 12(b)(1) and Rule 12(b)(7). In a memorandum of law in support of the Rule 12(b)(7) motion filed on Sept. 25, the county alleges that the plaintiffs had failed to add Blowing Rock and Seven Devils as necessary defendant parties. The town of Beech Mountain had already been permitted to intervene in the case by an order of the court entered on May 21.
The memorandum stated that as the lawsuit seeks declaratory relief, the Declaratory Judgment Act mandates that "all persons shall be made parties who have or claim any interest which would be affected by the declaration."
As the declaratory judgment action challenges the validity of agreements the county has with the municipalities, the memorandum stated that all parties — including the towns of Blowing Rock and Seven Devils — must join the lawsuit. According to the memorandum, the Declaratory Judgment Act states that if a plaintiff fails to join the necessary parties, the "judgment is invalid and must be vacated."
Watauga Superior Court Judge Gary Gavenus issued an order on Sept. 30 stating that the town of Boone had 30 days to bring the towns of Blowing Rock and Seven Devils as party defendants or the court would dismiss the action. The criminal summons to the two municipalities was issued on Oct. 19 naming them as defendants along with Watauga County and the town of Beech Mountain.
County attorney Anthony di Santi said the county is considering how it will respond to the manner in which the town responded to the court’s order.
