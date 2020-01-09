CHARLOTTE — A long-time family tradition continued Jan. 4 as long-time Shriner Bill Carter of Blowing Rock became the Potentate and Chief Executive Officer of the Oasis Shrine temple.
Oasis covers the territory from Greensboro, Pinehurst, and Charlotte to the east and covers 50 of North Carolina’s 100 counties into the Asheville area, and according to Carter, and is the largest Shrine organization in the world. Carter also said that Oasis members are the largest contributors to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children out of the nearly 200 Shrine temples in the world.
The Oasis website describes Shriners International as “a fraternity based on fun, fellowship, and the Masonic principles of brotherly love, relief for others, and the truth,” and Carter echoed that, saying “We raise the most money for the shriners’ hospitals throughout the world while having a great time.”
Bill Carter’s shrine connections run 200 years deep with Carter saying that shriners have to also be Masons, and that Masons among the men in his family go back in an “unbroken line to the 1820’s, ” and that he is a 6th generation Mason and a third generation Shriner.
“I’m thrilled to have been elected the 125th Potentate of Oasis, and what it means to me is I will lead the largest shrine temple in the world for a year,” Carter said. “I will travel mostly throughout North Carolina — but also some throughout the United States — representing Oasis as the Chief Executive Officer of the fraternity.”
Bill Carter is following in the footsteps of N.C. businessmen as Julian Price who served as Oasis Potentate, with other major benefactors including such as Paul Broyhill — members of Oasis Shriners.
Carter said his year will include attending the various clubs and units in the 50 western counties of North Carolina as well as playing the part of ambassador to the clubs in other areas of the southeastern US.
“What I’d like to have, in looking back at my year, is one of promoting shriners, continuing to raise its recognition to the public,” Carter said. “Also, I would like to continue to raise the recognition of the Shriners Hospitals for Children to the general public. We treat children for a multitude of conditions — and I want to stress this — regardless of their ability to pay.”
“The medical profession is an ever-changing science, and we want to keep in line with those changes and stay in touch with the profession,” Carter added.
Shriners Hospitals for Children is a network of 22 hospitals throughout the entire country offering specialized medical care to children. The shriners hospitals are located throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Eighteen of the 22 shriners hospitals provide comprehensive pediatric orthopedic care to children, including outpatient and inpatient care, diagnostic services, surgical and medical care, cast and braces, prosthetics, x-rays, rehabilitation, recreation and continuing education.
With more than 4,500 members, Oasis Shriners is the largest of the nearly 200 international Shriners Temples.
The Shriners will convene in Blowing Rock in June of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.