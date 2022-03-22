BLOWING ROCK — Talk about good timing. Rotary International's theme for the month of March is "Water and Sanitation." The March 21 meeting of The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock featured speakers knowledgeable speakers on the subject, locally: Town Manager Shane Fox and Director of Public works, Matt Blackburn.
Fox provided members of The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock with an overview of the current water and sewer systems, highlighting recent projects and the town's needs and plans for the short- and long-term.
"We operate totally independent water and sewer systems," said Fox, "including both our sources of water and as well as the plants that we use to treat the water for consumption and the sewage that every municipality needs to handle. We have 2,300 water customers across more than 22 miles of water lines in our system. Similarly, we have 1,750 sewer customers using more than 20 miles of sewer lines. They are big responsibilities."
Fox explained that the Town of Blowing Rock's water plant and tanks were first put in place in 1978. The facilities are operated by three full-time employees, although not on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The plant has a capacity of handling two million gallons, which is twice the capacity of Blowing Rock's highest level of usage to date, Fox said.
The source of Blowing Rock's water is what Blackburn described as Lookout Creek, which is identified on topographical maps as the Flat Top Branch River. It flows from a spring north of the Blue Ridge Parkway to the town's reservoir which, Fox said, holds about 45 million gallons of water.
"We treat the water at the water plant before it is made available for consumption," said Fox, "but it is extremely clean water even before it gets to the plant. There are a lot of municipalities that would love to have our water for consumption even before it gets to the plant for further treatment."
Fox added that Blowing Rock is unique in that it has a gravity-based delivery system.
"From the plant, water is pumped up to the the three million gallon storage tank on Green Hill Circle and it is all down hill from there," said Fox. "There are no other pumps in the delivery of the water to consumers. We currently have 24 pressure release valves or PRVs."
Fox reported that the town's wastewater plant was built in 1987 and is operated by two full-time employees. It treats between 200,000 and 400,000 gallons per day.
"The water we discharge from the plant is pure and goes into the Middle Fork South Fork of the New River," Fox said. "For the solids that we extract, we have a sludge truck that takes the material for disposal either in Boone or Lenoir."
Fox said that the sewer system involves both gravity and pressure sewer lines, utilizing four lift stations at Mayview, one on U.S. 321, another near Chetola Resort, and one on Dogwood Lane, in Laurel Park.
Upgrades, repairs and replacements
Getting things fixed or replaced in the water and sewer systems has been a priority of town staff and both the current and previous town councils. Recently completed projects include new water and sewer lines along Sunset Drive during its renovation, which included paving, new sidewalks and crosswalks, as well as some landscaping. Others included a new water line serving Sourwood Lane, water lines at Heather Ridge, work on Pine Street, and new chemical tanks at the water plant.
Fox and Blackburn emphasized that many parts of Blowing Rock's water and sewer systems are quite old, including the water line down Main Street, largely because town officials through the years have been reluctant to disrupt business and the flow of traffic through downtown. But, Fox pointed out, there are portions of the water main that were built as far back as 1910, using now rusted out cast iron materials. Just in the last 10 years, there have been 27 major breaks in the water main, said Fox, as he showed pictures of where Public Works employees had stepped through crumbling terracotta lines in going to fix some of those breaks.
Thanks to the legislative work of NC Representative Ray Pickett and State Senator Deanna Ballard in getting $4.8 million of state funding included as a line item on the recently passed state budget, the comprehensive repairs and replacement of the Main Street water and sewer lines are now fully funded and being readied to start construction in late 2022 or early 2023.
In the water project, estimated at a $4 million cost, there will be 9,300 linear feet of new, 8-inch diameter water line, including new fire hydrants and other new services and meters. For the sewer portion $800,000, 1,150 linear feet will be replaced, 8-inch diameter, with new manholes and new service connections.
"With the modifications made to the water and sewer rates, we had the financing capacity to get this done by borrowing money but now, thanks to the work of Ray Pickett and Deanna Ballard, it is fully funded. is a much better option than the town taking on debt," said Fox.
Fox continued to outline current and long-term plans leading to a complete overhaul of the water and sewer systems. He noted that the town's 24 pressure release valves date back to the 1960s and 1970s all need to be replaced. He stated that using a prioritized list, this will be accomplished over five years at a cost of approximately $1.2 million. He added that a new automated water meter vendor had been identified and that staff was evaluating the solution that would provide the town with real time data and help customers catch leaks before huge water bills resulted.
"A previous proposal for installing automated water meters was going to have each homeowner pay for the new meters. Under the new plan, the town will absorb that cost. It will be a one to two year process at a cost of about $1.5 million," said Fox, "but the town will lose less water and it will reduce the risks to the town residents and business owners."
In terms of additional sewer needs, Fox pointed to several several technology and physical facility upgrades required to bring the wastewater plant up a level where it meets the town's needs and reduces the potential for catastrophe because of the now ancient, if not obsolete equipment. He added that the lift station serving all of the Mayview neighborhood dates back to the 1920s or 1930s and requires extensive renovations and replacement of equipment.
"What we have talked about is just phase one of a comprehensive plan to better take care of what is arguably the most important thing that a municipality does for its citizens in delivering good clean water and providing for sewage disposal," said Fox. "Our town staff is working together on a long-term plan for the next 20 years to address the weaknesses in the systems. That will include work in replacing water and sewer lines throughout the town at a cost of some $35 million. it will also include phase two and phase 3 of upgrades to the water and sewer plants at a cost of about $5 million. There is also discussion among staff members and town council about expanding or extending water and sewer services, but those costs are as yet unknown."
At the end of Fox's and Blackburn's presentation, several of the Rotary members thank the duo for the comprehensive look at these vital municipal services.
Ed Tausche, a building contractor by trade said, "A lot of people take water and sewer for granted. They are not the most exciting parts of town government but when you realize how old some of these facilities are and the vulnerabilities they represent, we can be thankful for a town staff and town council that are not kicking the can down the road in getting these taken care of."
