BLOWING ROCK — The town of Blowing Rock is financially healthy with a growing general fund, according to the 2019 audited financial statements presented to the town on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Paula Hodges of Martin Starnes and Associates of Hickory made the presentation of the fiirm’s unmodified opinion to the Blowing Rock Town Council.
“I think the town is in a healthy place right now,” Hodges said. “I do think you’re in a good position at this point and time.”
At the end of the presentation, Council Member Doug Matheson asked if there were any risk areas for the town and how they should be addressed. Hodges said there were some, but noted that most of the recommendations given in the full letter have already been implemented. Hodges said potential risk areas included turnover in staff and internal controls.
“We found that the town’s controls were in place as implemented and designed,” Hodges said. “We always found the town staff to be very cooperative, knowledgeable and helpful.”
The total assets and deferred outflow of resources for the town equaled $50,132,718 in 2019, up from $47,630,449 in 2018.
Total liabilities and deferred inflow of resources went up from $14,930,782 in 2018 to $22,102,163 in 2019. The town’s annual debt service was up approximately 17 percent from $1,066,743 in 2018 to $1,249,984 in 2019 due to the town’s issuance of its general bonds in 2019, Hodges said.
The town’s net position, which the audit said can serve as a useful indicator of a town’s financial status over time, increased by $1,296,463 in 2019, compared to a $1,020,636 increase in 2018.
“The largest portion of the town’s net position (92 percent) reflects its net investment in capital assets (e.g., land, buildings, machinery and equipment),” the audit report states.
According to the presentation, the town’s general fund balance increased a total of $723,759, going to $5,942,793 in 2019 from $5,219,034 in 2018.
Out of that fund balance, $5,069,351 of it is available to spend, which Hodges noted is up by $606,975 from the previous year’s numbers.
The available fund balance is approximately 56 percent of yearly expenditures and transfers out, above the town’s stated goal of 50 percent. The percentage is down from 58 percent the previous year due to higher spending. The 50 percent standard, as explained in past town council meetings, would equate to six months of operational costs.
Councilperson Virginia Powell asked if 56 percent is too high of an available fund balance to have. Hodges said it’s hard to compare with other towns of a similar size due to the fluctuating number of residents by season and having a town that offers certain municipal services, saying that other towns of similar size do not.
Hodges explained that comparing Blowing Rock to beach resort towns doesn’t work because many beach resort towns of a similar size have a much higher percentage of available fund balances due to the possibility of natural disasters. Hodges also noted some towns of similar size have a percentage of available fund balances that are much lower than 50 percent.
The state mandates that a municipality keep a minimum of 8 percent available fund balance, equivalent to one month of the town’s expenditures, Mayor Charlie Sellers said, and Hodges confirmed.
The growth came as town revenue and expenditures both increased over the year. Revenues went up from $8,280,747 in 2018 to $9,782,184 in 2019. Expenditures also increased on a similar trajectory, going from $7,694,935 to $9,058,425.
Ad valorem taxes received by the town were up in 2019 by just over a quarter of a million dollars, or approximately 6 percent, from $4,154,479 in 2018 to $4,405,284 in 2019.
A big increase in funds for 2019 was taxes and licenses issued by the town, which consists of sales and occupancy taxes. The number went from $381,577 in 2018 to $1,461,829, a 383 percent growth.
Hodges said the increase was due to a change in how the town reports its occupancy tax, with a corresponding expenditure to the town’s Tourism Development Authority through its general government expenditures, which was up from $1,796,865 to $2,879,578.
Public safety expenditures were up 8 percent from $2,361,141 in 2018 to $2,548,859 in 2019 due to capital expenditures, Hodges said. Transportation expenditures were down from $1,044,096 in 2018 to $969,210 in 2019, Hodges explained, due to one-time expenditures in 2018.
When asked by Council Member David Harwood, Hodges said the town isn’t close to the legal debt limit for a municipality. Town manager Shane Fox said the legal amount of debt a town in N.C. can have is $81 million.
