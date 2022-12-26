featured Blowing Rock Public Works crews work in freezing temperatures to repair water main Monday night By Moss Brennan moss.brennan@wataugademocrat.com Moss Brennan Author email Dec 26, 2022 Dec 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crews work to fix a water main leak in Blowing Rock. Photo courtesy Blowing Rock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Public Works personnel worked in freezing temperatures the night after Christmas to fix a water main break on Main Street/Laurel Lane. No water interruptions were expected as crews worked to fix the break Monday night. After the first leak was repaired, another was detected on Wallingford Street, according to the town. "Thanking Public Works for braving the cold on a Holiday weekend to take care of this!!" the town posted on Facebook. Trending Recipes Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Public Works Water Main Work Internet Personnel Temperature Town Interruption Crew Cold Christmas Moss Brennan Author email Follow Moss Brennan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Blowing Rock Police: Icy conditions causing traffic accidents on highway Blowing Rock asking residents to slow drip water Saturday night Popular Blowing Rock breakfast spot to close Dec. 10 Blowing Rock WinterFest celebrates silver anniversary in 2023 Blowing Rock Town Council discusses a variety of topics at most recent meeting Trending Recipes
