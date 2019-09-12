BLOWING ROCK – Several Blowing Rock residents made presentations asking for the lower basketball court in Memorial Park to be transformed into three full-time pickleball courts during public comment of the Blowing Rock Town Council meeting on Sept. 10.
“It’s the fastest growing sport in the country,” said resident Lee Cohen, “It’s big among baby boomers.”
Cohen, Ellen Bray and Mike Catanese each gave public comments asking for the permanent courts, as well as a fence between the newly- built walkway and the court.
“We’re playing right there,” Catanese said. “Everytime someone walks through there (on the sideline), we have to stop playing to allow them to walk through there.”
Currently, there are two tennis courts and two full-length blacktop basketball courts, the bottom one also having lines for pickleball.
Bray said they have to carry the nets, which she said weigh 25-30 pounds a piece, to the court and set up each time they want to play. The group asked that the basketball goals be removed from the lower court.
“We fill up all three courts and have people waiting,” Bray said. “There’s a larger contingency of pickleball players than you realize.”
“We would just like some consideration because we are so many,” Bray said.
Cohen brought up Linville Land Harbor and other locations with dedicated pickleball courts as a model to Blowing Rock to follow. In addition, the group asked the council to resurface the court to make it more pickleball friendly.
“I’ve never seen full-court basketball played there, ever,” Catanese said of the lower court. “95 percent of the time I observe are a dad and child playing H.O.R.S.E. on one of the (basketball) goals.”
Mayor Charlie Sellers thanked the three for their comments and said the council would take it under consideration, also saying there’s not much they can do this year before winter.
Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox said the Sunset Drive Streetscape project is still on course for a end-of-November completion, saying the main water and sewer lines are now complete with taps soon to go in. Demolition and rebuilding of sidewalks, curb and gutter will also be upcoming, Fox said.
The council unanimously accepted a request from the Blowing Rock Inn to install a 72-inch-by-20-inch sculpture in the inn’s flower bed. The sculpture, a triquetra knot, was previously approved by the Blowing Rock Apperance Advisory Council. The sculpture was created by Beau Lyday of Valdese and was featured at Chetola Resort’s Sculpture Walk in August.
Blowing Rock Planning and Inspections Director Kevin Rothrock gave an update on the Valley Boulevard ad-hoc committee, which is tasked with creating a vision for the road. Rothrock said the committee is using the services of an urban planner to develop a future vision for the road through community involvement, graphics and visuals. Rothrock said they have received three planning firm bids and will interview the lowest bidder, Benchmark Planning of Charlotte, who has previously worked with the town on sign ordinances, the comprehensive plan and other projects.
Going forward, Rothrock said the plan is to have public workshops in October in an effort to include as many residents, including seasonal, as possible, before making a final presentation in January.
Sellers said the Blowing Rock Historical Society conveyed concerns with the 1888 Museum, located in Memorial Park, which the town owns. Fox said the current budget has a placeholder for repairs, including a porch and door replacement. Resident David Harwood said he’s made concept drawings for work and said the building needs a lot of structural work, including stabilization. Council members expressed a desire to sit down and talk extensively about the issue at a later date.
Councilman Doug Matheson said he is working with AppalCART to potentially expand the Blowing Rock Route next year for special events and potentially going for a longer period of time.
Financing for capital expenditures from United Community Bank at 1.82 percent, the lowest bid, was unanimously approved by council. The financing would be for fiscal year 2019-20 expenditures such as dual-band radios and body and vehicle cameras for the Blowing Rock Police Department, two trucks, a van, water flow meter and storage building hydraulic power unit for the public works department and a roof and restroom heater for Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation. The financing would be for four years and up to $300,000.
Fox said he received quotes for pedestrian crossing signs for Sunset Drive, saying the small signs are in the $15,ooo-$18,000 range and the big mast-arm signs are $150,000-$200,000 per the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Fox noted that the town, Piedmont Landscaping and the NCDOT will be planting new trees along Valley Boulevard in the coming days. Previously, most of the trees planted by NCDOT and its contractors had died, resulting in many complaints by residents.
The town approved a 2020 U.S. Census Partnership Resolution, encouraging all citizens to take part in and supporting the goals of the census.
Resident Gigi Poole thanked the council for its work in making Laurel Park Drive safe, an issue she had spoken to council about at previous meetings, as well as the progress toward reopening Legacy Trail, but urged that it be done sooner than later.
Rick Parsons asked the town look into ways to help reduce traffic he claims is going in excess of 50 mph down Green Hill Road, where he lives. The speed limit on the road – which town officials said from the Blue Ridge Parkway to Wonderland Trail is outside town limits, but beyond is in town limits – was dropped from 35 mph to 25 mph in the last year, Parsons said, but cars still speed on the road. Sellers said the council would discuss the item at a later date.
