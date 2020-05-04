BLOWING ROCK — High Country Crime Stoppers and Blowing Rock Police are seeking any information pertaining to several recent breaking and enterings and larcenies of local construction sites.
The department reported four crimes that allegedly took place between December and late April. The first incident took place on Dec. 9, when a larceny from a construction site on Green Hill Road was reported to the Blowing Rock Police. Several power tools and hand tools were allegedly taken.
The next incident was reported on April 4 after an alleged larceny of several Dewalt power tools from a construction site on Yonahlossee Road. A third report of a stolen Hitachi jack hammer from a construction site on Gideon Ridge Road was made on April 20 to Blowing Rock Police.
The fourth incident was reported to Blowing Rock Police on April 27 of a larceny of several power/hand tools, including masonry tools, from a construction site on Heather Ridge Lane.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 or (828) 737-0125 or the Blowing Rock Police Department at (828) 295-5210. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information that leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
High Country Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff’s offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.