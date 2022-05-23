BLOWING ROCK — Growing up from humble beginnings in Gastonia, N.C. and attending Hunter Huss High School, Tim Daniels wasn’t sure what the future held for him. Certainly, he did not know he would become a Potentate.
“We were fairly poor, financially. I had a mother who raised five children by herself,” said Daniels. “I was the youngest.”
In his case, a lack of financial resources at least partially explained Daniels’ career path, but it was also dictated by the choices he made.
“I had the option of going to college, but I had some older mentors who encouraged me to apply for work with Duke Power, as well as a natural gas company, the telephone company, or possibly go into the armed forces. I investigated every one of those options," said Daniels.
"I chose not to go to college and take on all that student debt," he added. "I went straight from high school to work for Duke Energy in the nuclear power field. My entry level job was as a ‘broom operator’,” said Daniels, with a chuckle. “I swept floors. It got my foot in the door and it has worked out well for me.”
In the decades since, Daniels worked his way up through the ranks of Duke Energy’s nuclear power division and now trains colleagues in the field. It is the penultimate rags-to-responsibility story of what people can make of themselves in America with hard work and dedication to the tasks at hand. Before working in training, Daniels worked in emergency planning for all of the nuclear power plants owned and operated by the company.
“Duke Energy is No. 145 in the Fortune 500, so it is a big company, headquartered in Charlotte. I grew up in Gastonia and still live there, so I have never moved because of a job change,” he said. “And Gastonia is a wonderful place to live."
As for his becoming a Potentate, several years ago Daniels made a decision “to give back” to the community. At the suggestion of a friend, he became a Mason in Gastonia and then a member of the Oasis Shriners, based in Charlotte.
“To become a Shriner, you first have to be a Mason,” he explained, “and the Shriners is the fun side of being a Mason. I had several friends and family members in Oasis Shriners and I got in with a group called, ‘Oasis Patrol.’ It is the color guard, a flag unit, which is near the front of all the Shriners parades."
Just like with Duke Energy, Daniels worked his way through various positions of responsibility within Oasis Shriners and now, in 2022, is the organization’s Potentate.
“The Potentate is the chief executive officer of the local Shriners organization, for a full year. Shriners is fun, but it is also gratifying to belong to an organization that helps children,” said Daniels.
“In so many ways," he added, "being in Shriners is a way to give back to the community, but especially in helping children through the work of Shriners Hospitals. Most of the hospitals are in the U.S. In total, there are 14 Shriners Hospitals that can serve patients with overnight stays, and seven additional outpatient clinics. One of the great things about the Shriners Hospitals organization is that children come and get all of that expert care at no charge to the family."
One of the privileges bestowed upon each year’s new Potentate is the right to choose the location of the Oasis Shriners’ annual ceremonial for inducting new members. Daniels chose Blowing Rock.
“I love Blowing Rock. It is beautiful and the people here are great. And I have to offer my special thanks to Mayor Charlie Sellers. He has been great to work with in guiding me through the process for getting various approvals,” said Daniels. “My wife and I have always talked about owning a house in the mountains and if we do, it will be in the Blowing Rock area. As a kid, I came up to Grandfather Mountain several times. There is a lot to do up here in the mountains."
As for the Potentate title, Daniels said that it is all part of the Shriner International origins back in 1871, when the gentlemen who became the founders of the Shriners hosted an Arabian-themed party.
“It is an unusual title, to be sure,” said Daniels, “Like most service organizations, Shriners International is built on volunteerism and while a good part of the Shriners experience is about the fun and fellowship, we also have a serious mission.”
That mission, of course, is raising money for what has become the Shriners Children’s Hospitals.
“From its founding in New York City by individuals who came together in the spirit of fun and fellowship to establish what is now a globally recognized pediatric specialty health care system,” said Daniels, “Shriners International is now 150 years old and our Charlotte based chapter, Oasis Shriners, is celebrating 100 years of service.”
Built around the specialty health care system-related goals, Shriners has grown into an international leader in pediatric care, with over 200 Temples (chapters) focused on the Masonic principles of “… brotherly love, relief for others, and the truth.”
“Our Charlotte-based Oasis Shriners chapter is the second-largest of the more than 200 temples worldwide,” Daniels noted. “Only Atlanta’s is larger.”
Asked what qualities he brings to his Potentate role, Daniels didn’t hesitate in saying, “The leadership skills that I have developed at Duke Energy and the values that have defined me.”
As a Shriners International chapter, the Oasis Shriners Temple dates back to 1894 when Charlotte business leader Walter Scott Liddell joined eight other notable leaders, including iconic retailer William Henry Belk, to form the first Temple in the Carolinas.
“Certainly, we have fun and enjoy the fellowship,” said Daniels, “but our pediatric specialty health care system is like no other. The original emphasis was on orthopedics, but through the years specialties helping burn victims and cleft palates were introduced and developed. In every case, our research and development team had developed the most advanced techniques for treating those patients.”
Daniels said that he is married with two grown daughters, 27 and 29 years old, and two grandsons. One grandson is almost eight years old, the other almost 11 months old.
“Between my job with Duke Energy, Shriners, and my family, I stay pretty busy. I am also a deacon and an elder in our church,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.