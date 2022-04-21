BLOWING ROCK — Growing up in Key West, Fla., Nicole Norman often enjoyed long walks with her father. A banker by trade, he freely offered insights and information about how things worked in business. It was no wonder, then, that when the time came to go to college and think about a professional career, Norman chose banking and finance.
It has not been a straight line for the woman who for the last 15 years has served as the Town of Blowing Rock’s finance director. Stints in retail and then as a bank teller were entry level positions into the world of business, and internships with two different accounting firms offered a rich education in bookkeeping and how money moved around inside and outside of individual organizations. Every step of her journey, she told The Blowing Rocket, provided experience and added to her knowledge bank.
“Growing up in Key West, my family would come up to the High Country almost every year on vacation. We had friends with a cabin over in Seven Devils and I fell in love with the mountains, even if the winters are a bit rough sometimes,” she said.
Given her affection for the region as she matured, there was little in the way of surprise when she chose to go to college at Appalachian State University in Boone.
“App State is really good,” said Norman of her alma mater, “but the Walker College of Business is exceptional.”
Fifteen years ago, with formal education completed and plenty of experience under her belt, she applied for and got the job as finance director for Blowing Rock, hired by then town manager Scott Hildebran (now city manager in Lenoir). Since then, she has survived — and learned from — no less than five more town managers. There was Bob Shepherd, Scott Fogleman, Ed Evans, Jim Freeman and current town manager, Shane Fox.
“Yes, there have been challenges,” Norman said, “because not only does each manager have a different personality, but they each have a different way of doing things. And I am the lucky person who has gotten to learn each of those different processes and methodologies. Of course, all of the town managers have been intimately involved in the budgeting process, but each to a different degree.”
Norman, who was recently named a finalist for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce “4 under 40” awards program, said she has been impressed by every one of the town councils during her 15-year tenure.
“A town’s growth and development is naturally evolutionary, adapting and reacting to the circumstances of the then existing economic environment, which constantly changes,” said Norman. “Even with the best laid plans, things can change. Not long after I joined the town staff, we went into the Great Recession, one of the worst economic downturns in history. Some projects had to be put on hold because of the uncertainty. Real estate values were plummeting, and a significant portion of town revenue is tied to those values by way of ad valorem property taxes. Would property have to be revalued to provide some measure of taxpayer relief, so generating less revenue to the town? Infrastructure projects had to be postponed or at least prioritized. Sometimes it may appear that the decision-makers are kicking the proverbial can down the road, but they aren’t really. More often than not, they are dealing with the economic realities of the moment.”
Town management, especially finance, means that you are part investigator, part prognosticator, and part visionary.
“A lot of what we do is planning,” said Norman. “But before you make plans, you have to know what your needs are and what your starting resources are, too. After establishing that background, then you begin to understand what you can afford and can maybe think about expanding the resources you have to achieve your goals and objectives. Do we currently have the resources to get the proposed project done? The town council gives us guidance as to whether that is the way they want to spend those resources. Can we get a grant? We often don’t know about grant availability until we identify a need and begin to research what is out there. What is our reasonable debt capacity and our current ability to repay any debt financing? If we need to recommend raising taxes to do a project, is there enough of a clear need to justify that?”
Norman said that the 2014 Community Improvement Bonds are a great example of appropriate timing and addressing needs.
“We had come out of the Great Recession and there were a lot of infrastructure needs that had not been addressed because of the uncertainty surrounding the recession. It was a great time to take on debt if you are ever going to take on debt financing because interest rates were so low. So, under Scott Fogleman’s leadership as town manager and with the department heads, we crafted a plan to address the most important infrastructure needs of the town, from water and sewer to repairing and paving streets and sidewalks, to addressing parks and recreation needs, for example. The plan involved small increases in the property tax rate that still kept us on the lower end of property tax rates in the state,” said Norman. “And the plan included paying off the debt within 20 years. Even with a total of four town managers since 2014, we have executed on those plans and even exceeded our expectations.”
Believing that she is blessed every day to serve in this role, Norman relishes the opportunity to ply her trade in Blowing Rock.
“Blowing Rock is fortunate to have a lot of smart people who live and work here, and who are passionate about the town. For me, this is ideal because I get to know so many of our residents and business owners on a first name basis and I value those personal interactions. If I worked in a larger city, that wouldn’t be the case. I would be more insulated. All of my training has pointed me toward this role, including all of the time I spent in retail and as a bank teller because those positions helped me appreciate the importance of customer service,” said Norman.
Earlier this month, Norman was named a finalist for the Boone Chamber’s “4 Under 40” recognition program, one of four finalists in the “Rising Star” category. Other categories, each with four finalists, include Business Owner, Education Professional, and Non-Profit Business Professional.
Joining Norman as a finalist in the Rising Star category are Jaco Gerbrands, a residential real estate broker with Allen Tate Realtors; Megan Mason, marketing and communications director with Lost Province Brewing Company; and Danielle Niebaur, general manager, The Horton Hotel.
In releasing the names of the finalists, Boone Chamber CEO David Jackson said, “This year’s class represents the dynamic leadership that makes our community strong and vibrant. These honorees are as strong in their advocacy for the community as they are in their business pursuits. As we work toward the future, it’s important to prioritize decision making that will positively impact the community around us, and these 16 individuals are well positioned to have a leading voice in that conversation. We are excited to shine light in their direction in a way that can inspire others to follow their lead.”
All finalists will be recognized as part of the 6th annual 4 Under 40 Awards ceremony. The Chamber will also present the annual Respect Your Elder Award winner, which goes to a community member who serves as a strong mentor for the next generation of leaders.
“Nicole is the consummate professional,” said Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox. “She is a perfectionist, always wanting to get it right. But what really makes her special is that she loves her job and her role in the community in a way that is unique for finance professionals. She loves working with people and understands that the decisions we make and implement are affecting human lives Blowing Rock is blessed to have her in this role.”
