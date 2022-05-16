BLOWING ROCK — Few Memorial Day ceremonies are likely to be more meaningful anywhere in the USA than in Blowing Rock on Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m., at the Rotary Gazebo in Memorial Park.
If you just looked at Bryan Johnson’s business card, “Management Consultant Manager” for Accenture PLC, a Fortune Global 500 professional services company, it would be impressive enough. Do a little research and you discover that he was Chief of Staff of a 600+ person consulting team for a global retail clothing manufacturer. He also led a modernization program for a global automotive parts manufacturer.
Impressive enough, to be sure, but what does that have to do with Memorial Day?
It doesn’t, but Captain Bryan Johnson’s service and experience before he got to Accenture does.
Johnson was not just a career U.S. Navy man, but a SEAL, with services in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America beginning from when he was commissioned out of the United States Naval Academy in July 1994, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. Less than a month later, he was part of SEAL Training Class 199, in Basic Underwater Demolition. His fast-tracked career soon had him in leadership roles, including as an Executive Officer and Operations Officer for SEAL Team Three between 2006 and 2008.
A slight detour to study at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I. earned him a Master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies — and allowed him to assume even greater leadership roles as he advanced in his service career, culminating with an assignment as Director of Operations for the Special Operations Command North between 2016 and 2021.
Leading up to that final assignment were leadership roles on the front lines of U.S. Navy SEAL service.
A U.S. Navy description about the Navy SEALs provides a hint of the dangers faced by the men and women serving in these front-line (and even behind the front lines) roles.
“By the time you find out a SEAL team has hit you, they’re already gone. It takes a special kind of person to qualify for this role and if you do, you’d better be ready to prove it with your smarts, strength, and willingness to march head-on into impossible situations. Because your team is the one they are going to call in for last-ditch reconnaissance missions and operations that ‘never happened.’ One day you’ll be swimming out of a torpedo tube and the next day you could be dropping into enemy territory out of a helicopter. It takes intense courage to be a Navy SEAL and that’s what makes them the best of the best. If you have what it takes, then the Navy has a place for you among the ranks of the elite.”
American Legion Post 256 Commander Albert Yount was especially appreciative of Captain Johnson’s upcoming remarks in Blowing Rock.
“Just like the world never knows where a Navy SEAL team will pop up on an assignment at any given time, you just never know who we will attract to speak in Blowing Rock with words of inspiration about the men and women who serve our country, even willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. In this case, we are indebted to Hunt Broyhill for inviting Captain Johnson to speak at our ceremony. Hunt has a special interest in his support of the Navy SEALs,” said Yount.
Yount emphasized that all town residents and visitors to Blowing Rock are welcome to attend what should be a meaningful and inspirational ceremony, reminding us all that "... freedom is not free."
