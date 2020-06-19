BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Market announced on June 19 that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Earlier today we were notified that one of our employees tested positive for COVID-19. This employee has not worked in several days and not at all since showing symptoms. The virus appears to have been contracted while out of town," the market said on its Facebook page.
The Blowing Rock Market is closed, "and all employees are in the process of being tested." The store will not reopen until all tests have been processed.
"The employee in question is ill but at home. We pray for a quick recovery. As of now no other employees show any signs, and we hope for the best from the test results," the Facebook post states.
Updates from the Blowing Rock Market can be found at https://bit.ly/2V0gKL3.
