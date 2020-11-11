BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock’s Tourism Development Authority is advancing a sustainable tourism initiative, according to TDA Executive Director Tracy Brown who shared details of the initiative with Blowing Rock’s Town Council at its regular November meeting Tuesday night.
The TDA board has been working on ideas for a sustainable tourism initiative for almost a year, Brown said, but the topic was elevated in its importance as a result of surging tourism traffic in the fall, especially in October when Blowing Rock’s downtown became almost unnavigable because of the crowds.
“The second and third weekends of October usually have a lot of High Country events,” said Brown, “like the Wooly Worm and Valle Crucis festivals, home football games and other events that keep the many tourists scattered about the High Country and their cars mostly in parking lots. With COVID, most of those events have been canceled, but people are still arriving in the High Country ‘to get away,’ as well as driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Instead of being parked somewhere, they are driving, wandering here and there, creating massive congestion. I’ve talked with other towns from Roanoke to Cherokee along the Parkway and they all have had the same problems.”
Blowing Rock is not unique in having to deal with these problems, but it is unique in that the town can do something about the problem, Brown said.
Brown disclosed that the TDA board has selected a Peoria, Ariz.-based company, Roger Brooks International, Inc., to assist in developing a plan that embraces tourism, but also respects the residents of the town.
RBI was founded in 1981, playing early important roles in the development and re-development of resorts including Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island, Copper Mountain in Colorado, Sunriver Resort in central Oregon, the Whistler Resort in British Columbia and others. Since 1991, RBI has focused its efforts on working with municipalities, local and regional government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, with an emphasis on sustainable community, economic and tourism development.
TDA is planning about $60,000 to cover the initiative, but Brown said that “this is not costing the citizens of Blowing Rock one dime of Town money. It is being paid for out of occupancy tax revenue, which is generated by our tourist visitors.”
Brown outlined RBI’s plan, which includes an 8-step process:
• Assembling a “Blowing Rock Team” (Stakeholders)
• Destination Assessment
• Public Outreach
• Stakeholder interviews
• Plan Development
• Marketing & Graphics
• Final Presentation
• Final Plan
Also Tuesday, board members and Mayor Charlie Sellers heard a presentation by Melissa Pickett, representing the Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission, proposing that the town become a part of the Tree City USA community forestry program — a joint effort of Tree City USA, the National Association of State Foresters, Urban & Community Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service and the Arbor Day Foundation.
Commissioners voted to send the proposal to the Planning Board for their thoughts and a recommendation.
In other council business:
• Approved an outlay of $208,650 for replacement of the bulk chemical tanks at the Water Treatment Plant.
• Voted to hold the Council’s mid-year retreat from January 25th through Jan. 27, at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum.
• Approved unanimously a mid-year Cost of Living Adjustment to implement a 2.5 percent raise for all of the town’s 67 full-time employees, effective Jan. 1, and a one-time bonus/back pay stipend that is equivalent to the salary that an employee would have received from July 1 to Dec. 31, equaling 1.25 percent of an employee’s annual amount.
The cost to the town is approximately $99,370 for all 67 employees. Town Manager Shane Fox said that the increase would be covered by increases in Blowing Rock’s share of sales tax revenue already received, amounting to about $100,000. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s emergence during the budget planning process last spring, the town put a freeze on all salaries for the 2020-21 fiscal year beginning July 1.
• Approved a budget amendment reflecting the COLA-related increases and Bulk Chemical tank replacement
Council members went into closed session and coming out of closed session, the final decision by the Board of Commissioners was to give Fox the authority and discretion to negotiate a one-year lease for the Ice House.
