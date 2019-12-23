Special Olympians shine at winter games
Jan 6-7: BLOWING ROCK — Nearly 100 athletes from 17 different counties and areas across North Carolina and Virginia converged on the High Country for two days of friendly competition in the snow as Appalachian Ski Mtn. hosted the 2019 Special Olympics North Carolina Winter Games Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding competition Jan. 6 and 7.
Carrying on the 50-year tradition of Special Olympics, the events saw athletes of all skill levels try their hand at winter sports.
WinterFest hosts record crowds
Jan. 24-28: Called the most attended WinterFest in its two-plus decades, thousands attended dozens of events in Blowing Rock from Jan. 23-26 in cold temperatures and no precipitation.
The most popular event was the Polar Plunge, which took place the morning of Jan. 26 at Chetola Lake. More than 100 brave souls took the plunge into the frigid lake, all in the name of charity.
Proposed zoning changes rejected
Feb. 12: The Blowing Rock Town Council unanimously denied modifications to the town’s central business and town center zoning districts after hearing multiple citizens speak against the proposed changes at a packed Blowing Rock Town Hall on Feb. 12.
The proposed changes were designed to “simplify” the language in the ordinance, according to Blowing Rock Planning Director Kevin Rothrock and Planning Board Vice Chair David Harwood.
However, strong public opposition to the changes convinced the council members to vote against. Many citizens felt the changes would open the town up to developers and the town would drastically change.
Blowing Rock turns 130, two structures given historical markers
March 11: The Craig Cottage/Knitters Rest and the Miller/Robbins House were honored as the 41st and 42nd recipients of historical markers by the Blowing Rock Historical Society and Blowing Rock Art and History Museum at the town’s 130th birthday celebration on Monday, March 11.
The plaque for the Craig Cottage/Knitters Rest was presented by Richard Trexler to current owners and residents Bunky and Teena Davant.
The Miller/Robbins House, which currently is owned by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, plaque was presented by Jim Crowell to Peggy Robbins Sellers, Ruth Robbins Botzis, Spencer Robbins, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President Charles Hardin and the chamber’s Billy Chick.
Rainey Lodge approved after 10-plus-hour quasi-judicial hearing
March-June: The Blowing Rock Town Council approved a conditional use permit for the 40-room Rainey Lodge development during its meeting on Tuesday, June 11 after hearing 10 hours of testimony that had spanned two previous council meetings.
The project, developed by Grand Dakota Development, is a 40-room hotel on a 0.905-acre plot of commercially zoned land between Morningside Drive, Rainey Street and U.S. 221 in downtown Blowing Rock.
Rainey Lodge faced opposition from a group of neighbors, whom intervened in the quasi-judicial hearing. The group contended the project would diminish the value of their properties, cause additional traffic on residential roads and result in noise pollution due to a planned bar, outside seating and guest-room balconies.
As of the end of 2019, construction had not started.
Blowing Rock Realty building torn down
March 14-15: The former Blowing Rock Realty building at 1150 Main St. that has stood since 1887, was demolished in March.
The demolition comes after a condition rezoning permit was approved by the Blowing Rock Town Council in July 2018 for a new three-story mixed-use space that will have condominium and/or townhome units on the two upper floors and two retail or restaurant spaces on the first floor. The project will be constructed by Cardinal West Building of Durham.
As of the end of 2019, construction of the project had not started.
Sunset Drive Streetscape
April-Dec: The $2.4 million Sunset Drive streetscape, water and sewer project started in April and was completed by December, according to Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox.
The project, which was started on April 1, took place on Sunset Drive between Main Street to Valley Boulevard. Completed by Iron Mountain Construction Company based out of Mountain City, Tenn., consisted of new water and sewer lines, asphalt, sidewalks, water and sewer connections, installation of decorative pavers, curbs, manholes, gutters and more. In addition, the road itself is 12 to 18 inches wider.
Shane Fox hired as new town manager
April 24: The Blowing Rock Town Council unanimously voted to hire 40-year-old Shane Fox as its new town manager during a brief meeting on April 24.
A native of Granite Falls, Fox graduated from Appalachian State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in accounting, according to the April 24 statement from Blowing Rock. Previously, Fox worked as assistant county manager for Cleveland County.
The hiring of Fox ended an internal-conducted search process that started the previous November after the resignation and retirement of Ed Evans. A total of 48 applications were received for the position.
Fox was sworn in as the new town manager June 3, at 8:30 a.m.
Flat Top Road fire ruled intentional, body discovered
May 23: Officials have determined that a house fire at 1694 Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock on May 23 was intentionally set and have identified a man found dead outside of the home.
At the scene, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Major Kelly Redmon said the man was found dead from an apparent suicide.
At the scene, Watauga County Sheriff's Office Major Kelly Redmon said the man was found dead from an apparent suicide.
Ginny Stevens Lane dedicated
June 16: Nine months after being delayed due to a hurricane, the dedication of Ginny Stevens Lane was finally celebrated by a crowd of family members and friends during a ceremony on Sunday, June 16.
Virginia “Ginny” Stevens Stevens, who died in December 2017 at the age of 82, was known for her tireless work to preserve and promote Blowing Rock’s history through the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
In attendance was Ginny’s family, including her husband, David, as well as her daughter, Leslie Stevens Bullock, and her husband, Andy, and their daughter, Lydia Virginia Linmei Bullock.
Mayview Park turns 100
June 22: One of the High Country’s oldest residential neighborhoods, Mayview Park, celebrated its 100th anniversary during a community get-together on Saturday, June 22.
The neighborhood, originally called Cloudland, is home to more than 100 plots of land and includes Laurel Lane, Wonderland Trail, Edgewood Path and many others.
The elegant, full-service, 138-room hotel was built in 1921 in a style all its own with local materials, such as chestnut bark. The manor closed in 1966 and was demolished in 1978 to make way for condominiums, which are still standing today.
Families who have lived in Mayview Park for as a little as one week to over 55 years were in attendance for the gathering.
Bless Your Heart catches fire
June 26: A lamp located in the back of a store in Blowing Rock is said to be the origin of a fire in a at Take Heart Boutique, located on the corner of Main Street and Maple Street, on June 26.
No injuries were reported in the incident, according to Blowing Rock Fire Chief Kent Graham. Graham said he believed the building, which endured signfiicant smoke and fire damage, was erected around 1900.
A staple of the business known to many of its visitors is a prayer garden located to the right of the store, with many handwritten prayer requests attached to nearby trees. Graham said none of the prayers that are hanging on the trees were burned during the incident.
As of the end of 2019, the store remains closed, but signs posted out front claim it will reopen.
Ole Mean Carrie Buck ends
July 11: After more than five years, the story of “Ole Mean Carrie Buck,” this is the last installment of the 816-handwritten pages, which has been transcribed nearly weekly in The Blowing Rocket since April 27, 2014.
Readers have been transfixed by the story of Carrie Miller Buxton, as told by her son, Thomas Buxton.
Carrie Miller Buxton died on March 28, 1998, at the age of 90, in Columbia, S.C. According to her obituary, she was born Nov. 15, 1907, in Watauga County, the daughter of Hamilton C. Miller and Minnie Miller.
Buxton is buried in the Mount Bethel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Blowing Rock.
Tour of Homes 2019 raises $85k
July 11, July 26, Nov 9: The 61st annual Tour of Homes by the St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock announced Nov. 9 that it raised a total of $85,620 in 2019, which it distributed to local nonprofits, charities and other organizations.
The funds came from the tour itself on July 26, where ticket buyers toured four historic homes over the course of the day, which included the Steven Price Modern Home, the Manor Condominium in Mayview, the Molly Northern Cabin and the Rice Home.
St Mary’s also brought people together for a gala fundraiser hosted by Chip and Monica Perry at their “car barn” in Blowing Rock in early July.
The 2019 total surpasses the 2018 total of $82,000.
Symphony by the Lake draws record crowd
July 26: Perfect weather accompanied more than 3,000 people crowded around Chetola Lake on Friday, July 26, to listen to the Symphony of the Mountains and see the fireworks at the 32nd annual Symphony by the Lake, presented by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
Symphony-revelers packed the grounds of Chetola Resort from the special “audiophiles” section in front to the grassy area on the peninsula near the stage to the Timberlake’s restaurant where couples enjoyed dinner and the show together. The crowds continued around the lake where speakers projected the sound to all shores.
The end of the show concluded with John Phillip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” as is tradition, followed by a fireworks show.
Cone Sisters exhibit comes to BRAHM
July-November: Two much-heralded exhibits are arriving this week at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum to celebrate the legacy of the Cone family in North Carolina.
The first, “Modern Visions, Mountain Views: The Cones of Flat Top Manor,” opened July 30, while the second, “Modern Visions, Modern Art: The Cone Sisters in North Carolina,” opened Aug 3. Both exhibits ran through Nov. 30.
The collections were originally acquired by Claribel and Etta Cone, sisters of the textile giant Moses H. Cone.
Chetola hosts first annual Sculpture Walk
Aug 9-11: The walk around Chetola Lake on the Chetola Resort property from Aug. 9-11 was spruced up with dozens of sculptures, ranging from children and animals to re-imagined objects and everything in between.
The art was part of the inaugural Sculpture Walk, put on by local artist Brenda Councill and the Blue Ridge ArtSpace/Watauga County Arts Council, N.C. Arts Council and private donations.
Miller named permanent police chief, Blackburn named permanent public works director
Aug. 13: Two familiar faces had the interim tag taken off their titles in Blowing Rock as Aaron Miller and Christopher "Matt" Blackburn were named the permanent police chief and public works director, respectively, as announced at the conclusion of the monthly town council meeting on Aug. 13.
Miller follows Tony Jones, who retired at the end of September 2018. Blackburn succeeds Mike Wilcox, who retired in November 2018.
James H. Fisher International Grand Prix comes to Blowing rock
Sept. 21: Twenty-four horses and riders from the US and six foreign countries tackled a course of obstacles in pursuit of $50,000 in prize money at the third annual James Fisher International Grand Prix at the Broyhill Eqestrian Preserve.
In the 96 years of competitive riding in Blowing Rock, it was the largest purse ever offered.
By the end of the day Saturday, over $100,000 was raised for the food banks. One hundred percent of the Calcutta proceeds supported MANNA in Asheville and the Hunger and Health Coalition in Boone.
Cycle NC returns to Blowing Rock
Sept 27-29: The weeklong Cycle N.C. Mountains-to-Coast ride made its return to Blowing Rock after a decade on Sept. 27-29, with about 1,000 cyclists descending on the town.
After the cyclists arrived on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, the big sendoff occurred on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 29, as the cyclists made their way down Main Street onto U.S. 321 South and down the escarpment toward Hickory.
The ride ended Saturday, Oct. 5, when the cyclists pull into Atlantic Beach after more than 500 miles of pedaling.
Hardin named NC Chamber exec of the year
Oct 4: Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Charles Hardin was recognized as the 2019 North Carolina Chamber Executive of the Year by the the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives at its annual management conference on Oct. 4.
According to the Blowing Rock Chamber, the executive of the year award is given to “long-term executives who have excelled over a period of years in leading and innovatively building their chamber.
Cyclist dies after hit and run
Oct. 10: A 61-year-old cyclist died two days after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run.
The cyclist, Ignacio Giraldo — from Sunrise, Fla. — was riding with a group traveling north on U.S. 221 on Oct. 10 when he was hit by a gray van near Grandfather Mountain around 11:40 a.m, according to NCSHP. He was transported to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn., where he died two days later.
Charles Steward Bean of Creedmoor, was arrested at his residence in Granville County on Oct. 16. Bean was charged in Caldwell County with felony hit and run, serious death or injury by vehicle, misdemeanor death by vehicle and other traffic violations.
Blowing Rock ‘ties together’ Middle Fork Greenway trailhead
Nov. 6: With the tying of two shoes together by Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers and Blue Ridge Conservancy Chairperson Zika Rea, the Middle Fork Greenway trailhead in Blowing Rock was officially opened during a ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The new trailhead plaza includes bike racks, signage and a covered overlook of the Middle Fork New River, which has informational materials at the trailhead to teach visitors about hellbenders and watersheds.
The Middle Fork Greenway, a subsidiary project of local nonprofit Blue Ridge Conservancy, is a 6.5-mile multi-use trail between Blowing Rock and Boone that is in the process of being built.
Election 2019
Nov 5: Blowing Rock citizens elected David Harwood and Albert Yount for four-year terms over Ray Pickett and Jim Steele and voted for Charlie Sellers as mayor in an unopposed race.
For Boone Town Council, Dustin Hicks and Loretta Clawson received four-year terms as the top two vote-getters. Nancy LaPlaca receives a two-year term for coming in third over Virginia Roseman.
Beech Mountain elected three new council members as Jimmie Accardi, Kelly Melang and Erin Gonyea won over incumbents Renee Castiglione, Carl Marquardt and Wendel Sauer. Accardi and Melang receive four-year terms while Gonyea picks up a two-year term.
Seven Devils had Larry Fontaine and Key Ehlinger win four-year terms while Jeff Williams got a two-year term. Fourth-place Wayne Bonomo, who was defeated by a single vote, was appointed to council to replace a departing Tina Bailey on Nov. 12.
SAVOR Blowing Rock canceled
Nov. 26: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce announced on Nov. 26 that the springtime SAVOR Blowing Rock Festival, which has taken place in one form or another since 2008, had been cancelled for 2020.
Suzy Barker, event and communication specialist with the Blowing Rock Chamber, said the decision was made at the chamber’s annual board of directors retreat on Nov. 20, saying a crowded beer and wine festival market and declining ticket sales were noted as reasons for the decision.
The chamber said it will spend 2020 trying to re-imagine a new SAVOR event and that it’s committed to bringing visitors to the town during the “shoulder season” between winter and summer, when visitation usually declines.
2020 election filing begins, Fifth District undergoes court-ordered changes
November-December: Filing for the 2020 presidential election year, took place less than a month after the 2019 election finished.
Races that will be contested in 2020 include three seats on the Watauga County Board of Commissioners, the Fifth Congressional District of N.C., N.C. Senate District 45, N.C. House District 93, three seats on the Watauga County school board, three judicial seats on the N.C District Court for District 24, N.C. Governor, Thom Tillis’ U.S. Senate seat and many more.
One big change for Watauga voters in 2020 is that the Fifth Congressional District of N.C. is now shifted southward from Watauga County. In the biggest district changes in more than two decades, Gaston, Cleveland, Burke and half of Rutherford counties joined the fifth in place of Forsyth, Surry, Stokes, Yadkin and Avery counties.
The change was mandated by a November state court ruling that the current districts violated the N.C. Constitution. The Republican-led N.C. General Assembly rewrote the maps in November and the courts accepted the new maps on Dec. 2.
Thunder Hill Overlook acquired by conservation group
December: Thunder Hill Overlook, a 229-acre tract of land on the outskirts of Blowing Rock was acquired by the Conservation Trust for North Carolina, with eventual plans to donate the property to the National Park Service for incorporation in the Blue Ridge Parkway park boundary.
The popular Thunder Hill Overlook property is highly visible from the Blue Ridge Parkway between mileposts 290 and 291, and it can be viewed from both the Thunder Hill and Yadkin Valley overlooks.
CTNC’s purchase of the property was made possible by a generous price reduction offered by the sellers and significant contributions from a number of private donors.
