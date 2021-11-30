BLOWING ROCK — Some people walk while others amble. A few race through the Christmas season. Why not "stroll" this year in Blowing Rock?
Organized by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, the 2021 Blowing Rock Holiday Stroll is slated for Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"This is a great time to 'Shop Local' and take advantage of great deals on gifts to put under the Christmas tree — or just to spoil yourself!" said Suzy Barker, events director for the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
Barker added that supporting local retailers and finding unique gifts are just part of the fun of what this year is an expanded Holiday Stroll.
"Many of the participating stores are offering special discounts, as well as treats for shoppers. You might even run into Santa Claus as he roams the streets spreading the holiday cheer," said Barker.
Barker added that the downtown retailers are staying open late to give local residents an opportunity to shop in Blowing Rock without having to fight the weekend rush.
"It's fun and is the perfect time to do some shopping as well as grab some dinner at one of Blowing Rock's terrific downtown restaurants," said Barker.
Participating merchants already enlisted to participate in the Holiday Stroll (with more expected) include:
- Blue Deer Ice Cream and Cookies
- Bolick and Traditions Pottery
- Cabin Fever
- Gregory Alan's
- Grounded Works
- High Country Woodworks
- J W Tweeds
- Mountain Time on Main
- My Mountain Home
- Narrow Path Provisions Co.
- neaco
- Serves You Right
- Sunset Tees & Hattery
- The Spice & Tea Exchange
- And more!
