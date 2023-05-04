BLOWING ROCK — The town of Blowing Rock held a question and answer session on Monday, May 1, to discuss matters relating to the Underground Utilities Project in Blowing Rock that aims to bury Main Street utilities in conjunction with the water and sewer line replacement project.
The current Task Force comprised Blowing Rock Chamber representatives, the mayor, town manager, town engineer, private sector engineers, and representatives from Blue Ridge Energy, AT&T, RidgeLink and SkyBest.
If approved by the town council, the project involves burying electrical and communication lines to prepare Blowing Rock for future telecom needs while improving aesthetics and potentially increasing property values and economic activity. Coordinating with a significant water and sewer overall project will aim to save money and reduce the overall construction impact.
The meeting, led by Town Manager Shane Fox, started with an overview of the project as of May.
"This project goes back some 50 or 60 years, I believe," said Fox.
Fox elaborated on the subcommittee that was created at the 2022 winter retreat, the hiring of McGill and Associates, the Town Council's decision to move forward with the bid, and the two most recent bids.
Doug Chapman, from Mcgill and Associates, referred to a map of Blowing Rock and spoke about the project's scope — pointing out where specific conduits and transformers would be placed.
Chapman then explained the two phases of the project: first, installing the underground conduits in conjunction with the installation of the new waterline, and second, having the utility providers put those wires, transformers, and cables in while removing the old utilities.
For the Q&A portion of the meeting, some of the questions raised were:
Q: The aesthetics of the power lines were never an issue until about two years ago when this project first emerged. Why is it in question now?
A: Fox said this is because they do not rank town priorities in order of need. He elaborated and explained that there is a list, and this issue was voted on last March by the Town Council to move forward with the phase they are currently on.
Q: With the $7 million being put forward for this project, there could be a 24/7 ambulance service for the citizens of Blowing Rock for the next 20 years, as well as fix the current water systems. Why are we choosing to put it towards aesthetics instead?
A: "Local government is pretty simple in how money is being divided up. Your water and sewer money is put over here in a separate pot and cannot bleed into your general fund money. Anything we collect in water and sewer has to stay separate from the general fund. When you're talking about town needs with water, sewers, and streets, there's the dividing line there," Fox said. Fox then said that the Town Council meets to address these concerns accordingly.
Q: Where will visitors park while they tour the town if this initiative, along with the paid parking proposal, aims to improve the town's appearance and increase tourism?
A: Chapman explained that, in some locations, there would be a loss of parking spaces, but that is not true for most areas. An estimated six parking spaces total would be utilized for the project.
Many citizens were also concerned with the tax increases, with some claiming they are paying almost double between the county and the town and asking why, at a time like this, they are deciding to move forward with the project.
The full video of the meeting can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyR9y2-6yLU.
More project discussion will occur at the May 9 Blowing Rock Town Council meeting.
Stay tuned to www.wataugademocrat.com for updates after the May 9 meeting.
