BLOWING ROCK — “A Village Tapestry” has been available in book form for several years. Now, elements of Blowing Rock's rich history are available on video.
The eight-segment feature will debut in its entirety on Monday, Aug. 22, in the ballroom of the Blowing Rock Country Club, 4:30 p.m. The general public is invited to attend the special showing of the production, a collaboration of the book's author, Dr. Barry Buxton, the Blowing Rock Historical Society, and the Blowing Rock Civic Association.
According to Blowing Rock Historical Society president Tom O’Brien, the Blowing Rock Civic Association picked up the tab for 100 percent of the video production costs, as well as participated in the production itself.
The former president of Lees McRae College as well as one of Blowing Rock’s most noted historians, Buxton serves as narrator for the video, which draws heavily from materials used for his book, “A Village Tapestry.”
BRCA board member Tom Ross said, “Anyone who loves Blowing Rock will love this event. Copies of ‘A Village Tapestry’ will be available for purchase, too, and Dr. Buxton will be happy to autograph each one. Plus, he invites anyone that may have already purchased a copy of the book to bring it along and he will autograph it at the Aug. 22 event.
“Each segment of this video brings to life the fascinating, often colorful history of Blowing Rock,” added Ross. "Many famous and influential families and individuals, including the Rockefellers, Cones, Cannons, Reynolds, Broyhills – even Annie Oakley — have at some point in their lives visited or lived in Blowing Rock. Just as he did in his book, Dr. Buxton will talk about the growth of the town from when Main Street was dirt, not paved, and livestock roamed around downtown.”
As he introduced excerpts of the video at the recent Blowing Rock Historical Society annual meeting, Buxton described a Blowing Rock that was simply a very rural, North Carolina mountain town, a time before it became a mecca for seasonal residents and vacationers, as well as the growth of businesses to support a broadening array of constituent interests.
