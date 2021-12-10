BOONE — Utilizing a full court press to harass Parkway possessions and force turnovers, Blowing Rock's girls basketball team advanced to the Dec. 13 championship game of the Watauga Middle School basketball tournament, 23-15.
Rocket point guard Paige Shuman poured in 10 points to lead all scorers, recording 4 points in the first, 4 in the fourth, and 2 in the second period.
Mattie Durham was the floor leader in rebounding on both ends of the court, and added 6 points of her own.
Blowing Rock jumped out to an early lead and stayed there, holding a 10-3 advantage at the end of the first quarter. With a stronger second period defensively, Parkway pulled to within 4 points (12-8) at intermission, but could overcome the Rockets' frequent use of the press.
Mary Flynn Sevensky's 9 points led Parkway from her point guard position, accounting for more than half of her team's offensive production.
Durham's defensive leadership and rebounding prowess was noticeably absent at the end after fouling out. Without her presence, Parkway made a bit of a closing run to narrow the gap with fourth quarter scoring from Sevensky (2 points), Kaylee Lewis (2) and a foul shot by 6th grader Cali Townsend. Shuman's 4 points in the final stanza helped preserve the Rockets' victory.
"We started out pretty well but had a little bit of a lapse in the second period," Shuman said afterwards. "I am really proud of this team, though, because we held our composure and battled through until we got things going again."
Durham was very complimentary of Parkway's performance.
"We won more decisively in the regular season game," said Durham. "Tonight they were really good, much tougher. I am glad we were able to pull together for the win."
Blowing Rock head coach Libby Warren and assistant coach Cailey Haas are former teammates on past Watauga High School varsity teams under Pioneer head coach Laura Barry.
"After that second period when we did not do so well," said Warren, "at halftime we had our players close their eyes and quietly picture themselves making layups, making 3-pointers, securing rebounds, doing everything successfully. I remembered that Coach Barry used to have us do that kind of meditation, really to get our heads straight.
"I love these girls and this team. They have worked really hard. They listen and execute what we are learning. And they are all about working together for a common team goal," said Warren.
In the final, Blowing Rock will be challenged by the other semifinal winner, Cove Creek, which defeated Bethel, 18-15. The girls championship tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, also at Lentz Eggers Gym.
