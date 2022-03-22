BLOWING ROCK — It is an annual ritual this time of year. The various municipalities submit requests for funding from Watauga County for the next fiscal year.
24/7 Ambulance Service
In following through on the March 12 resolution passed by the Blowing Rock Board of Commissioners, the number one request is for the county to provide 24/7 ambulance service to Blowing Rock, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Blowing Rocket.
The request letter, penned by town manager Shane Fox and sent to Watauga County manager Deron Geouque cites the need for additional EMS crews in Watauga County as well as the need to position bases that better serve all of Watauga County.
The town's letter points out that the northern and southern areas of Blowing Rock are underserved in regards to ambulance transport and that the Blowing Rock Board of Commissioners is again formally requesting that the Watauga County Board of Commissioners take steps to approve the funding necessary to provide a full-time, 24/7 ambulance service to be placed within the Blowing Rock town limits.
Included with the letter is a copy of the resolution passed by the Blowing Rock town council on March 12. During the March 12 meeting, data from Watauga Medics' 2021 EMS Annual Report was relayed to the members of Blowing Rock's mayor and commissioners. The data shows that the total number of emergency calls (sirens blaring, lights flashing) in the Blowing Rock Fire District increased by 47 percent in 2021 vs. five years ago (2016).
The data also shows, the Blowing Rock town council members were told, that the imbalance continues to increase between the number of calls from Boone and the rest of Watauga County. In 2016, according to the Watauga Medics report, 44.3 percent of the emergency calls in Watauga County were from outside of Boone. In 2021, almost 49 percent of the calls were outside of Boone.
"Almost half of the emergency calls in 2021 were from outside of the Boone town limits and yet somehow the Watauga County Board of Commissioners thinks that a Boone-centric ambulance service is adequate," said Mayor Charlie Sellers when reached by The Blowing Rocket for comment on the town's funding requests. "The Blowing Rock Fire District is and has been the second largest population center in the county and represents almost a third of the non-Boone emergency calls. What is it going to take for the county's Board of Commissioners to wake up and understand their responsibilities vs. the public safety services that they are mandated by the state to provide? The inadequacy of service to Blowing Rock should have been remedied at least 10 years ago and now there are other areas of the county that are growing, too."
Sellers pointed out that the national standard established by the National Fire Protection Association has been that 90 percent of medical emergency calls should see a response time within nine minutes. Of Watauga County's 10 fire districts, only the Boone Fire District comes close to that standard. In fact, only two of the 10 districts have "average" response times less than 10 minutes (their "90 in 9" number is undoubtedly much longer), Boone and Cove Creek, which in 2017 had an ambulance base placed in Vilas to serve the western areas of the county.
"We can only hope that the county board of commissioners will look at the data and understand that they are not living up to their responsibilities when it comes to providing adequate ambulance service to the entire county," said Sellers. "The county's population is shifting, including the seasonal population."
School Resource Officer
The Town of Blowing Rock's funding letter also includes another repeat request for a School Resource Officer. The letter outlines a cost of $82,100 per year for salary plus benefits, a vehicle, and uniforms and equipment.
The letter states, "Noting most of the students reside outside of the Town and attend Blowing Rock School, the Town respectfully requests Watauga County and/or the Board of Education to cost share/contribute in the provision of SRO services. As for determined 'fair' amount, we are open to a developed pro rata cost share methodology or another methodology acceptable by the County Commissioners."
Several years ago, Blowing Rock was proactive in hiring a School Resource Officer ahead of any plan by the county. Subsequently, the county and the school board moved ahead with hiring at least seven other school resource officers but has not included any funding for Blowing Rock School, even though BRS is part of the Watauga County school system.
Parks & Recreation
The third and final request in the town's funding letter to the county is a repeat of $12,000 for Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation. The letter states, "Your (last fiscal year) contribution was applied towards the provision of recreational programs/services for both Watauga County and Town citizens. Based on the attached 2021 calendar year attendance and participation, it continues to be apparent that County citizens residing outside the corporate limits (of Blowing Rock) continues to make up most of our program participants. Thereby, the Town submits the budget contribution (of $12,000).
