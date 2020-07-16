BLOWING ROCK — For the past 97 summers, the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show and the town of Blowing Rock have attracted horse lovers from across the nation to celebrate the connection between the regal animals and their human partners. On July 14, event organizers announced that no spectators will be allowed at the 2020 Charity Horse Show.
The COVID-19 restrictions have placed severe challenges on the show this year, but the event will be held for two weeks beginning on July 21 with a full schedule of Hunter and Jumper classes. Only exhibitors, attendants, management and crew will be permitted on the grounds.
The Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show Foundation has completed a WHO risk assessment to measure the effects of COVID-19 planning efforts, according to a release. By adhering to the plan, it has been determined that the event will be operating at a low level of risk by following limitations to how many people are on the grounds. To assure the safety of staff and exhibitors, there are masking requirements, social distancing restrictions, box seats limitations and other mandatory restrictions, including daily temperature checks.
In addition, the daily exhibitor hospitality will not be available this year. Rain shelter is also being carefully orchestrated.
“Nevertheless, an extraordinary effort is being made by the sponsoring horse show foundation to accommodate exhibitors and assure the best possible two weeks of competition possible under these extraordinary conditions,” the foundation stated.
With so many summer horse shows being canceled throughout the country, the blowing Rock Horse Show Foundation is grateful for the opportunity to offer its loyal exhibitors this opportunity to show their horses in the cool air of the North Carolina mountains.
For additional information, visit www.brchs.org.
