BLOWING ROCK — A full agenda welcomed ten members of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Council's quarterly meeting on April 26. Summary comments from the three major sub-committees included:
TOURISM DEVELOPMENT (Chair: Melissa Pickett)
- Middle Fork Greenway — MFG executive director Wendy Patoprsty reported that major developments are in the works in almost every phase of the project, including the majors of approximately 32 acres for what will be called the "Boone Gorge Park," north of Payne Branch Road. The Blowing Rocket will have a major update on the project in the May 7 print edition of the newspaper.
- Symphony by the Lake — Chamber CEO Charles Hardin reported that the symphony tickets are now on sale, but will be limited to only 1,500 general admission tickets sold. Almost all of the patron tents have already been sold, Chamber events director Suzy Barker said.
- Farmers Market — set to begin on May 26, every Thursday from 3 p.m to 6 p.m.
- Roger Brooks International study — Tim Gupton pointed out that one of the first suggestions by Brooks was for the creation of a Blowing Rock "destination team" and wondered whether the town was acting on that. Similar questions were raised about the town's potential implementation of the plan suggestions, or whether it was now going to be put on a shelf to collect dust. It was pointed out that since the study was contracted by the Blowing Rock TDA and not the town, the Board of Commissioners may not have a sense of ownership for the Brooks recommendations, even though some initiatives such as paid parking and undergrounding utilities are advancing with increased attention by the town council.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT (Chair: Jim Pitts)
- Legion Hill — Jim Pitts reported that the Village Foundation's efforts fundraising efforts are currently on hold, pending whether the project would be included in the still developing Parks and Recreation Master Plan. There was general agreement among the committee members that the proposed project, which includes an amphitheater, a birdwatching platform and ADA-accessible facilities would have both recreational and cultural impacts and a good example of a public-private partnership, and hope that the town's parks and recreation committee would include the project in their master plan.
- Cultural Arts Center — Pitts said that aspects of the Legion Hill project could fulfill some aspects of what he described as an important community need, but added that it needs a "champion" to lead the initiative.
- Underground Utilities — Hardin reported to the group that the board of commissioners approved the $110,000 required for the preliminary engineering study, which will determine the actual cost of the project. Led by Chamber member William Brinker, a subcommittee has done significant work on advancing the project conceptually. Hardin reiterated that having Main Street torn up doesn't happen very often and that this is "a 50-year window" for Blowing Rock to join other progressive mountain towns that have already undergrounded or relocated overhead utility lines. Everyone in the group generally agreed that this was the appropriate timing for such a project and needed.
- "Living the Blowing Rock Dream" video — Pitts reported that approximately $28,000 of the estimated $30,000 to produce the video has been raised. Roughly $20,000 more will be needed for marketing and distribution. After the pandemic prompted many people to move to Blowing Rock at least temporarily, many have now returned to their previous homes. The purpose of the video is to promote Blowing Rock as a year-round residence, not just seasonal or during a pandemic.
- Main Street tree planting — Pitts reported that the idea has been tabled, pending the outcome of the proposed undergrounding utilities efforts.
- Workforce Housing — Considerable discussion was advanced about the pressing need for more affordable workforce housing options in Watauga County, including Blowing Rock. Hardin said that two primary groups are separately focused on the problem. The one getting most of the attention has had at least two meeting sessions and has been a source of information as well as a forum for people to tell their stories about problems with housing. The other group organized by the High Country Association of Realtors is taking a very pragmatic approach, he said, including the recently completed 400-page study prepared by a consulting firm.
- U.S. 321 Boone/Blowing Rock recreation corridor — Pitts commended the Middle Fork Greenway and the Blue Ridge Conservancy for taking the lead on preserving the 6+ miles between the two towns for recreational purposes rather than industrial purposes. He said that a group of stakeholders representing both towns, the county and other interested parties are meeting regularly, with the next meeting scheduled for June 9.
- History Walk — Pitts reported that the board of commissioners recently approved the Blowing Rock Historical Society-led project's immediate expansion from 10 to all 20 proposed stations. He said that the contractor will be Ground Effects Landscaping and Maintenance and that funding is complete for 18 of the 20 stations at their original price estimates. He said that "value engineering" and the Village Foundation have allocated funds to cover any deficit.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP (Chair: Ben Powell)
- Young Professionals group — Suzy Barker reported that the group is rebranding itself as CORE, to be more inclusive of older members, too. While the pandemic put their efforts on hold, they have now restarted around basic themes of leadership development, networking and volunteering, with a tagline of "Local leaders building community."
- Entrepreneurship class or club at Blowing Rock School — Ben Powell is in discussions with Principal Patrick Sukow and teacher Robert Smith.
- Electric Vehicle charging stations — Four Rivian "super chargers" are to be located at Tanger Outlets, said Powell, and that town council may consider more stations as part of its downtown parking plan.
VACANT SPACE REPORT (Charles Hardin)
- A new store, "Common Good on Main" opened on April 23 where the former Crosstrade store was located.
- The former Moody Furniture building has been put on the market with a list price of $2.1 million, Hardin reported, noting that while there was plenty of parking there is not a kitchen or bathrooms, so any restaurant would have to add those at an additional cost.
- Southmarke is now fully occupied with the opening of a new store, Oliver's.
- Suzanne Miller's Blowing Rock Antiques (near Food Lion, on Valley Boulevard) is for sale.
- The Embers Hotel, bar and restaurant is now under construction, behind Speckled Trout. Hardin said that it is planned to open in 2023.
- Hardin stated that the planned development of the 7.35 acres at the front of Chetola Resort on North Main Street is advancing, but he did not know the current status.
- Take Heart is near completion in its rebuild after the fire a few years ago. Hardin stated that he is unaware of any opening date.
- Village Cafe is for sale.
- The old Scotchman building on Valley Boulevard has been purchased by Britt Medlin and he had gained approval from Town Council for a beer and wine retail business.
- Medlin also had gained approval for a drive-through coffee shop across Sunset Drive from the old Scotchman site, Hardin said, but he did not know of the status of either Medlin project.
- The old High Country Cabinets building and former church at Skyline Drive and Valley Boulevard is being developed by a Mrs. Furr, Hardin said, with plans to divide the space into three units. He reported that she is looking for a butcher one and that a day care business is interested in the old church.
- Tanger Outlets still has a few open spaces, looking to fill them with non-traditional tenants. Copper Barrel Distillery is looking to open soon, but apparently having supply chain problems for a planned door or entryway.
- Tanawha Building — Hardin reported that the building along Valley Boulevard across from Tanger Outlets is "sadly deteriorating." He said he has not seen the owner and wondered if anyone else in the group had contact.
- Mustard Seed Home has opened in the Green Street building formerly occupied by Village Hardware.
- The former Papa Joe's Restaurant building remains vacant on Valley Boulevard and, Hardin said, represents a great opportunity for someone.
The attending members of the Economic Development Council meeting included Charles Hardin, Jim Pitts, Suzy Barker, Ben Powell, Lee Carol Giduz, Bill Hall, Cathy Robbins, Tim Gupton, Wendy Patoprsty and David Rogers.
The next two Economic Development Council meetings are scheduled for Tues., Aug. 20, 3 p.m., and Tues., Nov. 8, 3 p.m.
