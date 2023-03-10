BLOWING ROCK- Doug and Trish Johnson, owners of Final Touches, have finished renovations to their home and garden store in Blowing Rock.
“Final Touches has been in Blowing Rock for 25 years, and I think this location about 13 years. Honestly, it was dated and just needed a face-lift,” Doug said.
The historic building first started off as a Coman’s Drug Store/Stories Soda Shop and was a popular wooden building and gathering spot for the community until a 1923 fire burned down the structure. The building was then restructured out of brick and unique glass transoms, which can still be seen in its construction today.
In 2017, the spot was awarded a Historic Marker from the Blowing Rock Historical Society, marking its importance in the Blowing Rock community.
Doug said they added new paint and new lighting inside and out to “basically get her all cleaned up after years of abuse.”
Along with those new features, there is also new furniture, photos, and decor.
“The previous owners had been here for 25 years, and they had a good following and a good clientele. We want to hold onto those,” said Doug.
Doug also explained that they will keep selling Mexican pottery, called Talavera, as it was very popular with previous customers.
As far as new items in the store, Doug and Trish have been working with local artisans to provide jewelry, soaps, hand towels, dish cloths, carved wood and more.
Having a place where artists and creators could share and sell their work is extremely important to Doug and Trish.
“I went to school up here, graphic design/graphic artist, and art is extremely important,” Doug said. “What I want to do is have a place that some of these artists can sell their products, so I can help give back to the community that way.”
