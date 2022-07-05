BLOWING ROCK — At more than 8,700 square feet in its printout and three levels carved back into the side of a mountain, the proposed new Blowing Rock Brewing Co. development at the corner of Edmisten Road at U.S. 321 is an ambitious undertaking. A "neighborhood meeting" hosted at Town Hall was held on June 28 for the company to share its plans with surrounding property owners.
Blowing Rock Brewing founder and president Jeff Walker shared with the audience numbering about a dozen that this will be the third location for the enterprise, adding to their current primary production facility in Hickory and their offices integrated into the Blowing Rock Ale House and a smaller brewing facility just behind it.
"The brewing facility behind the Ale House makes just about enough to satisfy demand for drought beer at the Ale House," said Walker. "This new, higher production facility will expand on the production of our core varieties.
Founded in 2005, Blowing Rock Brewing Company produces craft quality artisanal ales and lagers for distribution throughout North Carolina. All of its products are 100 percent brewed in North Carolina. The company's Legacy Series is distributed throughout North Carolina by Tryon Distributing and can be found at Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Ingles, Total Wine & More. Both the Ale House and Legacy Series can also be found in a number of locations around its local markets of Blowing Rock and Hickory.
Blowing Rock Brewing's award-winning roster of varieties include Core Beers (Cloud Rise IPA, Blowing Rock IPA, Kölsch, High Country Ale, Fresh Trail Golden Lager, Plunge Pool Peach Wheat Ale, Mel Electrum Honey Amber Ale, and Mountain Berry Hard Seltzer.
Rotating Specialty varieties include Meadow Mist Hazy IPA, the Bestie West Coast IPA, Big Chocolate Porter, and Grandfather's Breakfast Stout.
Small Batch and Specialty varieties include Midnight Raspberry Wheat Ale, Oktoberfest, Schwarz Bier, Scotch Ale, Ripple in the River Imperial Ale, Kölsch Variant, Red Rider Amber Ale, and Harvester Wheat Ale.
Walker and architect Adrian Tait outlined the design and layout of the newly proposed development, which will include brewing facilities in the back and a smaller tap room in the front.
The exterior of the building is generally comprised of wood, stone and glass, designed to have what Walker described as a Blowing Rock look and feel.
The plans include a parking area with approximately 31 spaces, including handicapped parking. The main ingress and egress would be from U.S. 321, but there would also be an exit driveway, right turn only, onto Edmisten Road.
The only person in attendance with actual legal standing was Brad Moretz, owner of Appalachian Ski Mtn that maintains a Visitors Center directly across Edmisten Road. Moretz seemed to be in favor of the development.
Others speaking included residents of the Timber Creek subdivision, whose entrance is nearly 300 feet west of the intersection and the actual neighborhood more than one-quarter mile south of the entrance. Most of the objections seemed to arise from traffic flow concerns that might arise from the exit onto Edmisten Road, although another resident from further up Edmisten Road objected on the grounds that it was an alcohol-related business.
In a separate, follow-up conversation, Town Manager Shane Fox was asked what the development would potentially mean to the town from a financial standpoint. He replied that the development of what is currently unimproved land would be additive to overall property tax collections and that the brewery operations would likely position the business as one of the town's biggest customers for water.
The meeting lasted for a little more than an hour. The next steps will be a review and recommendation from the Blowing Rock Planning Board before coming before the board of commissioners and town council for final approval or disapproval.
