BLOWING ROCK — Wyatt Troyer scored a game-high seven points as the Blowing Rock's boys team recorded a convincing, 41-11 win over visiting Bethel on Nov. 15.
Blake Bance and John Wilson also got in on the Rockets' scoring party with 6 points each. After three games, the Rockets remain undefeated in Watauga middle school play.
It is hard to argue with good offense when it is combined with good defense. Blowing Rock dominated Bethel from the start, romping out to a 15-0 lead after just the first quarter, with the scoring contributions coming from six different players, including Bance, Chris Moore, Colby Whiteside, Julian Miranda, Kilby Hartley and Elijah Brown.
The Rockets added 10 more in the second period to lead 25-4 at intermission. All of Bethel's scoring came at the free throw line, where they were 4-of-7 from the charity stripe. The Blowing Rock hoopsters outscored Bethel 18-5 in the second half and. for the game, nine different Rockets put points in the scroebook.
INDIVIDUAL ROCKETS SCORING
- Wyatt Troyer (7)
- Blake Bance (6)
- John Wilson (6)
- Will Garrett (4)
- Elijah Brown (4)
- Chris Moore (4)
- Colby Whiteside (4)
- Julian Miranda (4)
- Kilby Hartley (4)
