BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock's middle school basketball teams continued their winning ways on Nov. 29. both boys and girls contingents securing dominant wins over scrappy Mabel squads.
In the girls game, the Rockets' Savannah Rogers had the hot hand, scoring early and often. She finished with a game-high 20 points. Mattie Durham scored 8 of her total 12 points in just the first quarter to help in the lopsided result.
An estimated 125 friends, family and fans from both teams circled the court to watch the action.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL SCORING
- BR - Savannah Rogers: 20 points
- BR - Mattie Durham: 12 points
- BR - Savannah Duvall: 4 points
- BR - Paige Shuman: 3 points
- BR - Anna Byrne: 2 points
- BR - Hannah Graham: 2 points
Boys double down
In the nightcap of the middle school basketball doubleheader, the Rocket boys saw broad participation from the entire roster. Blowing Rock head coach Todd Hartley anticipated the mismatch and started his top bench players for the entire first quarter. Led by Wyatt Troyer's 6 points and 2 each contributed by Will Garrett and Harrison Gant, the young Rockets held their own, finishing the opening period with a tenuous, 10-6 lead.
With the normal starters taking the court in the second period against the shorthanded Mabel squad, the Rockets left no doubt as to the eventual outcome. Led by Julian Miranda's 7 points in the quarter, Kilby Hartley's 6 points, and 4 points from Kyle Williams, with 2 more apiece coming from Colby Whiteside and Chris Moore, the Rockets raced to a 31-8 advantage at intermission. The Rockets' punishing defensive scheme forced multiple turnovers by the Mabel five on the court.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL SCORING
- MAB - Alton Tester: 9 points
- MAB - Channing Jeffers: 8 points
- MAB - Jacob Boki-Anderson: 2 points
- MAB - Ryle Ellison: 2 points
- BR - Wyatt Troyer: 8 points
- BR - Julian Miranda: 7 points
- BR - Kilby Hartley: 6 points
- BR - Kyle Williams: 4 points
- BR - Blake Bance: 4 points
- BR - John Wilson: 3 points
- BR - Chris Moore: 2 points
- BR - Asa Privette: 2 points
- BR - Colby Whiteside: 2 points
- BR - Elijah Brown: 2 points
- BR - Will Garrett: 2 points
- BR - Harrison Gant: 2 points
The Rockets will finish regular season play on Dec. 2 at Parkway. The undefeated Rocket girls, 5-0, will be looking to distance themselves from the 3-2 Parkway five. The girls tipoff at 4 p.m., the boys game to follow.
Blowing Rock's boys (4-1) are currently in a tie for second in the league standings, with Parkway, so the Dec. 2 result looms large in deciding who gets the No. 2 seed in the league tournament, behind the undefeated No. 1, Hardin Park.
