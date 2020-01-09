Highlighted by a joint Business After Hours event in September at Mystery Hill, the Boone Area and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce have unveiled their 2020 Business After Hours schedules.
The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours events start in March and run through November, with the exception of July. Aside from the Sept. 10 joint event with the Boone Area Chamber at Mystery Hill on Sept. 10, the events take place from 5:30-7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.
“All of our Business After Hours events are pretty well attended,” said Harrison Herbst of the Blowing Rock Chamber. “People enjoy hosting them and going to them. The hosts really see the benefit and people enjoy going out and socializing.”
The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours events typically take place from 5-7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month, with two occasions in 2020 moved to the third Thursday due to schedule conflicts.
“Networking and relationship building remains one of the most utilized aspects of membership in the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce,” Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson said in a Dec. 18 statement. “After setting event attendance records in 2019, we are excited to announce the 2020 Business After Hours schedule. These events not only provide a perfect setting for business-to-business marketing, but they also serve as an excellent product and service showcase for the host.”
Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail to chamber members in the weeks leading up to each event.
For more information on the Blowing Rock Business After Hours, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockncchamber.com. For more information on the Boone Business After Hours, contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.