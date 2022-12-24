Blowing Rock asking residents to slow drip water Saturday night By Moss Brennan moss.brennan@wataugademocrat.com Moss Brennan Author email Dec 24, 2022 Dec 24, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock is asking residents to slow drip water the rest of Saturday and through the night due to the extreme cold. According to the town, the Public Works Department has had several meter boxes freeze as extreme cold has stayed in the area. According to the National Weather Service, Blowing Rock will see temperatures as low as 6 degrees with wind chills as low as 16 below zero. Winds will be blustery, with a northwest wind of 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Christmas Day will see a high of 19 with wind chill values as low as 14 below zero. Trending Recipes Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wind Chill Low Blowing Meteorology Temperature Northwest Wind Freeze National Weather Service Department Cold Moss Brennan Author email Follow Moss Brennan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Blowing Rock Police: Icy conditions causing traffic accidents on highway Popular Blowing Rock breakfast spot to close Dec. 10 Blowing Rock WinterFest celebrates silver anniversary in 2023 Blowing Rock Town Council discusses a variety of topics at most recent meeting Laurel Park Women’s Health to offer women’s health appointments at Blowing Rock Medical Park Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.