Kate Sears

Watauga freshman point guard Kate Sears dribbles around an Alexander Central defender and down the baseline in the second half of the Pioneers’ 39-18 win on Feb. 18 in the NWC championship match, in Taylorsville.

RALEIGH — Both the boys and girls Watauga basketball teams were represented in the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s all-district teams, which were announced on Thursday, March 10.

Watauga is in the NCBCA’s District 11, which also houses Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes, Caldwell, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Rowan, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The NCCBCA named Watauga freshman Kate Sears as the District 11 girls’ Player of the Year to go with her first-team all-district selection. In 28 games, Sears averaged 18.4 points per game while shooting 44% from behind the 3-point arc and 47% from the field.

Teammate Charlotte Torgerson earned a second-team selection and Pioneers head coach Laura Barry was named the district’s Coach of the Year.

Charlotte Torgerson

Watauga sophomore guard Charlotte Torgerson takes advantage of an open look during the Pioneers’ 63-50 road win at South Caldwell, Jan. 27.

Barry’s Pioneers went 24-4 in a season that saw them take a share of the regular season conference title, win their conference tournament and earn the No. 1 seed in the state 4A playoffs’ western bracket.

Only one non-Watauga player from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference was named to the all-district teams as Hibriten junior Katie Story earned a third-team selection.

Laura Barry

Watauga head coach Laura Barry tells her girls midway through the fourth quarter to keep the ball outside and in motion, to only take layups, so as to force the Alexander Central defenders to leave the paint and put the Pioneer players on the foul line. Watauga won, 39-28, shooting a perfect 14-of-14 from the free throw line.

Senior forward Jonah Martin was the lone Watauga representative in the boys’ selections, being named third-team all-district. Martin was a force in the paint for a Pioneers side that finished the season 4-19.

Jonah Martin

Jonah Martin (14) finishes his drive down the lane with a layup during Watauga’s 56-44 loss to host South Caldwell, Jan. 27.

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference had multiple other selections in the all-district teams, including Ashe County junior Jake Grubb’s second-team selection. Alexander Central’s Evan Presnell and South Caldwell’s Trey Ramsey each garnered a first-team selection, with A.C. head coach Ed Wills taking home Coach of the Year and Ramsey earning Player of the Year honors.

