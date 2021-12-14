BLOWING ROCK — Few times in Blowing Rock history have offered citizen volunteers greater opportunity to influence how the village is shaped for the future. Applications are now open for vacancies in each of the volunteer advisory boards that make recommendations to Blowing Rock's board of commissioners and mayor.
"The Blowing Rock Town Council will soon consider appointments to the Planning Board, the Board of Adjustment, the Tourism Development Authority, the Alcohol Beverage Control Board and the Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission," said town manager Shane Fox. "Each of these boards has an essential role in preserving and protecting the quality and character of our community."
A Board Appointment Application must be received at town hall no later than Monday, Jan3, 2022. The applications may be picked up at town hall or downloaded from the Town of Blowing Rock website. Once completed, they may be dropped off at town hall or emailed to town clerk Hilari Hubner (clerk@townofblowingrock.com).
Planning Board - 4 Vacancies
The Planning Board conducts studies and makes recommendations to the Town Council on matters related to the growth and development of the Town. The Planning Board reviews all requests for new subdivisions, all requests for zoning changes, requests for new commercial development, and makes recommendations to the Town Council on whether those requests should be approved, modified, or denied. The Town has established standards for new subdivisions and other new development through the adoption of a Land Use Ordinance (often referred to as the Zoning Code). The Planning Board reviews any proposed changes to the Land Use Ordinance and will often initiate such changes to ensure that the regulations in the Land Use Ordinance are current and provide the proper protection for the Town and its residents. There are nine (9) members on the Planning Board, eight (8) members who live within Town limits and one being an Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) member and the Board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. The current vacancies are for those members who live within Town limits.
Board of Adjustment - 1 Vacancy
The Land Use Ordinance establishes regulations for the use and development of land within the community. However, sometimes a property owner, because of special characteristics on his or her property, will request a variance from the specific regulations in the Land Use Ordinance. The Board of Adjustment reviews variance requests and decides whether those requests should be approved. The Board of Adjustment also hears appeals from any person who may disagree with any order, directive, or decision made by the Zoning Administrator. There are six (6) full members on the Board of Adjustment, one being an Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) resident, plus two (2) alternate members. The Board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, when cases are pending. There is one full member vacancy.
Tourism Development Authority- 2 Vacancies
The Tourism Development Authority (TDA) promotes, solicits, and encourages tourism in the Town of Blowing Rock in accordance with adopted Town plans/policies and administers the appropriation of the room occupancy tax proceeds. This Authority also studies the impact of tourism on the Town and develops strategies to minimize any negative impacts of tourism on the Town. The Authority shall have at least one/third of its members affiliated with lodging establishments that collect the occupancy tax and at least three/fourths of its members active in the promotion of travel and tourism in Blowing Rock. There are five (5) members of the Tourism Development Authority. The Board meets at 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday in March, June, September and December.
This Board will have 2 vacancies, for the Lodging 1 and Lodging 2 vacancies.
The Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission (BRAAC) – 2 Vacancies
The Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission consists of five (5) members, all of whom are citizens and residents of the Planning and Zoning jurisdiction of the Town. Members are appointed by the Town Council for a term of three (3) years. It is desirable that at least one member be a member of the design profession. BRACC shall have all of the responsibilities and duties imposed by the enabling ordinance and shall promote and assist in the implementation of general community beautification in accordance with adopted Town plans/policies. This commission also studies the appearance characteristics of the Town and recommends standards and policies of design for the Town. Also serves as the Town tree and public art board. The Board meets at 9:00 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month. There will be 2 vacancies.
Alcohol Beverage Control Board- 1 Vacancy
The Alcohol Beverage Control Board (ABC) oversees the operation and management of the Town ABC store and employs a local ABC officer to oversee the enforcement of State of North Carolina ABC laws. There are three (3) members on the ABC Board and the Board meets at 3:00 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. This Board will have 1 vacancy.
