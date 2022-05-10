WATAUGA — The proposed 2022-23 budget for Watauga County would lower the property tax rate by 8.5 cents to 31.8 cents per $100 valuation, which would be the lowest tax rate in the state.
The proposed budget was submitted by County Manager Deron Geouque on May 3 and was developed based on the goals and priorities set by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners at its annual retreat.
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners will hold two budget work sessions on May 12 and 13, and will then hold a public hearing to allow citizen comment on the budget. The public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on May 24 in the County Commissioners’ Boardroom. The budget will be adopted in a June meeting.
Geouque said the 8.5-cent property tax reduction is because of the new property valuations that are effective Jan. 1, 2022, and will be reflective in the tax bills sent in September.
The property revaluation looked at approximately 50,000 individual properties in Watauga County. Larry Warren, Watauga County tax administrator, said after a property tax revaluation, the county tax rate has historically been lowered. The last revaluation was in 2014, as state law requires all counties to conduct the reappraisal at least once every eight years.
According to the 2022 reappraisal summary presentation to the county commissioners:
- 82% of properties have a value higher than what was appraised in 2014
- 18% of properties have a value lower than what was appraised in 2014
- 19% of all properties changed by plus or minus 15% or less
The proposed property tax rate of 31.8 cents per $100 in valuation is .03 cents is higher than the revenue neutral rate of 28.8 cents as the additional increase will be set aside for the planning and development of the new Hardin Park Elementary School.
According to Warren, revenue neutral means that if, for example, the county collected $36 million in property tax revenue on a tax base of $9 billion at a tax rate of 0.403, then after the revaluation when the tax base increased from $9 billion to $13 billion, the tax rate would decrease to 0.28 to remain revenue neutral.
“The commissioners and town councils will use the revenue neutral rate as a marker during their budget process to determine what the new tax rate will be in order to generate the revenue needed for the upcoming fiscal year,” Warren said.
Property tax revenue comprises 55.3% of the general fund revenue in Watauga County.
The recommended budget maintains current county services and increases total county expenditures by $14,010,893.
Geouque said part of the reason a lot of the budget items have increased from previous years is that, like other governmental entities and businesses, Watauga County is experiencing increases in personnel costs, utilities, vehicles, equipment, insurance, motor fuel and lubricants, tires, office supplies and materials.
According to the budget proposal, the increase is primarily due to:
- Parking deck located at the intersection of Queen and Water streets: $5,033,600.
- Continued construction for Emergency Management Towers: $1,000,000.
- Watauga County Sheriff’s Office for eight new vehicles and radios, five APX radios and tasers, protective gear and a new magnetometer for courthouse security: $350,071.
- Detention facility to provide for nursing care up from three days per week to five days per week and the addition of a mental health counselor for five days per week: $198,980
- Consolidation with the Town of Boone for 911 dispatch: $415,940.
- Addition of a 24/7 medic base at the Town of Beech Mountain: $498,000.
- Increase in Watauga County Schools totaling $4,800,000; which includes $500,000 for general appropriation, $300,000 in additional lottery funds and $4,000,000 for planning and design of Hardin Park Elementary.
- Continued funding for public health $66,213.
- Funding future emergency communication, 911, medic base facility $1,200,000.
- Watauga Medics for 24/7 crew to be stationed and paid for by Beech Mountain: $498,000
- Funding for additional staff to open the Watauga Community Recreation Center earlier on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 a.m.: $399,00
Education
According to Geouque, Watauga County Schools requested a total of $24,970,060 and the recommended budget is $24,530,597.
The proposed budget recommends a $500,000 increase in current expenses/operations, $300,000 additional in state lottery funding, and $4 million for future renovations, repairs and facilities.
“The additional funding recognizes the School System’s facility study regarding renovations and new facilities,” Geouque said. “Further, the recommendation is based on numerous budget retreats and committee facility meetings with the school system.”
WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said the proposed budget would fund most of the local current expense needs including pay raises for hourly and classified employees like bus drivers and custodians.
“It also funds additional furniture for the classrooms we have added in the last few years, new equipment in our band and arts program, and much needed equipment in our bus garage,” Elliott said.
Elliott said that the most significant recommendation in the budget is the savings fund for a new Hardin Park School. Elliott said the savings fund has been a discussion for years and that the commissioners are taking “a huge step” in setting aside those funds.
A 2017 study of school facilities showed that the cost of renovations to Hardin Park would be approximately $29 million. According to Elliott, the study showed that the school system has $97.8 million in school renovation needs countywide in 2017 dollars. Based on that study, it was determined based on that evaluation that it would make more sense to replace both Hardin Park and Valle Crucis schools rather than try to renovate them.
“This set aside funding is the first significant step toward making it a reality,” Elliott said. “I greatly appreciate the leadership and collaboration being displayed by both boards to look into the future and make hard decisions about what is best for our community.”
For Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, the proposed budget recommends $1,047,793. Capital needs for CCC&TI will include paving, new roof, and facility upgrades.
Other Notable Budget Items
The proposed budget recommends $945,555, a 7.5% increase, for Appalachian District Health Department to help with its financial stabilization, in addition to a proposal for $741,660, a 5.96% increase, to the Watauga County Public Library.
Of the library’s proposed funding, $54,463 is budgeted for maintenance and utilities of the facility in addition to the $741,660 operating expenditures.
The full budget and manager’s message can be found at www.wataugacounty.org/App_pages/Dept/BOC/Forms/FY23PropBud.pdf.
“The pandemic has ushered in a migration of individuals wanting to relocate to our county,” Geouque wrote in his summary. “Watauga County is a destination location for many due to our vibrant community and the amenities offered. The pandemic has also created issues ranging from worker shortages to supply chain issues. These issues will create challenges in meeting service levels and upcoming projects included in the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget. However, due to the prudent decision making by the Board of Commissioners the County is in a position to overcome these challenges.”
