BLOWING ROCK — A new coffee spot is set up between Boone and Blowing Rock to offer “on the fly” coffee and other goods to the community.
Birdies Coffee and Treats is located in a little camper between Boone and Blowing Rock.
Tiffany Norman and Katie Greene met while working at the Wellness Center in Boone and formed a close friendship. They began discussing opening a business together and identified the need for a coffee shop between all of the “incredible” options in downtown Boone and Blowing Rock.
Norman said they planned for about a year before they opened their camper for business at 3737 US Highway South in Blowing Rock. The pair said “the friendship was there, the business ownership was not,” as they navigated being entrepreneurs together.
Birdies opened in May, giving the business a month to serve their supporters in the community before the tourist season began. Both Norman and Greene said they enjoy serving their regulars and learning about their lives and hearing where visitors are coming from.
The coffee shop offers a walk-up and drive-thru option for those on the go by car or those on foot as they travel the newly opened portion of the Middle Fork Greenway. Specialty lattes made with local honey and seasonal flavors have “been a hit” for those looking for a treat after going for a run on the trail, Norman said.
Birdies sells coffee and pastries from Local Lion coffee and other treats from Stick Boy. Greene said both businesses have been vital to their growth beyond supplying products.
“Josiah and Meredith with Local Lion and Michelle Bowman and the Stick Boy team have been super, super supportive and instrumental in our success,” Greene said. “We’ve been patrons of those businesses for so long, but for us now to have this different lens for us to hopefully be just a piece of what makes the High Country so special, I think that it is just incredible to watch.”
Birdies recently hosted Makers Nest, an event to showcase artists from around the High Country while also encouraging people to see the newly developed section of the Greenway.
“We’re a small unit here, but it’s definitely one of our core values to be a support system to the community and try to give opportunity to those who maybe don’t have a storefront or a brick and mortar,” Norman said. “We have an incredible community and for us to hopefully become a staple and a part of that is really important and something that we want ourselves to be proud of and our families.”
Greene said she loves being able to talk to people about the work of the Blue Ridge Conservancy due to their proximity to the Middle Fork Greenway and hopes it will become more of a destination as the trail developes.
For now, Norman and Greene said they are “still on the high” of opening their coffee camper, but hope to have a mobile option sometime in the future. The pair said they are excited to see where the business goes and are proud of what they have accomplished in their four months of business.
Another sense of pride for Birdies is being a women-owned and operated business.
“Our No. 1 job is (being moms) and we do not take that for granted. We take that very seriously. It’s really special for us to be able to empower our daughters,” Greene said. “I could not do this without Tiffany — the stars aligned in such a way that we’ve been able to lean into each other and hustle and work hard for our daughters to see and, hopefully, for them to see that success is something that you work for.”
Norman said the network of female entrepreneurs across the community has been “incredible” and that it is a “really cool portion” of what they get to do each day.
Greene said that the overall goal of Birdies is to be part of the community.
“I think that our focus is just on service to the community, whatever that may be. Serving coffee may seem like a very simple task, but it’s something that people work into their weekly routine and so for us to be apart or a moment where they can have a good conversation and a high-quality product using local products is really important to us,” Greene said. “We want to preserve the integrity of the product and the conversation and service to the industry.”
Birdies Coffee and Treats is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The business also stays active on Instagram and Facebook. For more information on Birdies, visit www.birdies.coffee.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.