BEECH MOUNTAIN – The resort hamlet of Beech Mountain has witnessed substantial growth throughout its 40-plus years of development, and continuously receives updates to accommodate the growing number of residents and visitors in the town.
Barry Kaufman has served as Mayor of Beech Mountain for the past four years and takes pride in providing the structure and services needed to accommodate the diverse array of people living and visiting the town.
An increase in tourism for the area has lent the town to upgraded and updated infrastructure, to which Beech Mountain has answered. Kaufman noted that the town is replacing its current water connections due to the 40-year-old pipes and has recently resolved the water leak situation that has occurred.
Scalability and appropriate growth are always in the forefront of the local governmental plans. While the town is always interested in new forms of prosperity, Kaufman explained that, “We also have to be careful because our water supply is an all-natural source.”
With respect to the roadway infrastructure, the town contains numerous gravel roads outside of the main parkway, thus resulting in maintenance that is not as difficult compared to other areas. Beech Mountain has also recently built a new public works building to go along with other development and improvement projects.
Beech Mountain is consistently expanding the diversity of its businesses, with a Taproom expected to be opening in the near future.
“Adding new businesses is always part of the plan,” Kaufman explained. “Our Economic Development team is always working on it. We like to have different opportunities for people to entertain themselves,” referring to sites like restaurants, trails and the new public sledding hill.
The sledding hill, with its recent relocation, has been a hit among visitors to the town.
“We’ve received nothing but rave reviews,” said Kaufman, “It has had so many people it is unbelievable.”
The former sledding hill location is being transformed into a park environment with trees and benches for people to enjoy the warmer weather and relax.
In addition to the sledding hill, the town has also constructed a new pay-to-park lot to help accommodate the influx of guests.
“Thank God we have it,” Kaufman added. “On the weekends there is not an inch of parking available.”
When prompted whether the town has accumulated sufficient parking with the new lot, Kaufman added, “It is never adequate. We can never have enough parking.”
Prior to the expansion of the parking lot, many visitors to the town were parking along the primary Beech Mountain Parkway, congesting the already-busy area. Kaufman reported that approximately 35% of Beech inhabitants on any day are short-term rentals.
Beech Mountain can best be described as a resort town, and has much to offer by way of environment, entertainment and lodging.
“We always want to incorporate everybody,” Kaufman said. “We are getting to be well known because of our different events, views, trails and the ski resort.”
Kaufman also included that Beech Mountain has been seeing more and more younger families staying in the town, as well as other folks who wish to get away from the urban areas for a weekend.
Beech Mountain offers many events throughout the year including the summer camp, spring sales event with vendors, and the popular Christmas parade down the Parkway. The TDA and Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation department have worked diligently to provide ample event opportunities for the people of the mountain to enjoy.
While Beech Mountain does share specific similarities with the other Avery resort town of Sugar Mountain, Beech also contains the unique situation of being split between two counties.
“It’s unique, but there are no serious challenges to it,” Kaufman said of the bifurcation of the municipality, “Both counties work very well together. It’s not the typical ‘my side, your side’ situation. There is no friction and no difference in the way of life.”
To the actual challenges of the respective town, Beech must always monitor its natural water source and maintain the balance of growth and manageability.
“We are growing leaps and bounds; real estate has taken off. Growth is the part we have to manage,” said Kaufman, with the expectation that 25 to 30 homes will be built within the next year.
When it comes to what he feels residents expect from local government, Kaufman was clear.
“Residents want us to listen to them,” he said. “They all have ideas and like to let us know. Residents like to see progress made and we work hard to incorporate resident ideas into the overall plan.”
An inhabitant population similar to other municipalities in the area results in a more uncommon precedent for the town because of the significant transient population. The outcome demonstrates another successful balancing act by an Avery town.
Two of the most recognizable mainstays of the town are Beech Mountain Ski Resort and Fred’s General Mercantile. The ski resort brings in hordes of visitors each year and has added major enhancements to the facility as of late, expanding the reach of the town to a super-regional capacity. Fred’s General Mercantile is also a longstanding business on the mountain that has served residents and visitors for more than 40 years and will continue to be a major asset to Beech.
With a substantial increase in tourism and a vast array of town enhancements, Beech Mountain and its local government look to continue its prosperity not just in winter, but throughout all seasons of the year.
