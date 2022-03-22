BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Resort and members of the community remember Kelly-Grier Costin during Colon Cancer Awareness Month during March.
Kelly-Grier Costin of Boone passed away on March 19, 2021, after a three-year battle with colon cancer. Costin helped organize the Runs for Buns event at Beech Mountain as a fundraiser for the Colon Cancer Coalition. Costin’s husband is the general manager at Beech Mountain Resort. Over the years, Beech Mountain’s Runs for Buns has raised $60,000 for CCC. This year’s Runs for Buns event was held on March 12.
Costin’s fight with cancer was inspiring to many people who knew her, and her passing brought awareness to the importance of colon cancer screenings.
“Just get checked. That means so much to her, and that’s her story. She really wants people to have early screenings,” said Bettie McKemie, a friend of Costin's. “It’s not easy … you sometimes have to fight the doctors and insurance companies that tell you you don’t need it, but you do.”
The CCC states colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States with one in 24 people developing it in their lifetime. Though CCC shares that anyone can develop colon cancer, those with a family history are at higher risk and should begin screenings at an earlier age and recommends screenings to everyone beginning at 45 years of age.
CCC shared research suggesting that a high fat diet is a risk factor for colon cancer. Alternatively, a diet high in fiber and a lifestyle that includes moderate exercise can be helpful in preventing the disease. Nonetheless, staying aware of symptoms and getting screenings are the most important factors in preventing the disease, said CCC.
CCC reports that in 2020 there were 18,000 cases of colorectal cancer diagnosed in people under 50, with one in five of colorectal cancer patients being between 20 and 54 years old.
Screenings have the potential to detect and prevent colorectal cancers because polyps, precursors to cancer, can be removed during a colonoscopy screening. CCC shared that when colorectal cancer is detected in its early stages it is more likely to be cured with less invasive treatment and a faster recovery.
CCC states that advocating for one’s health is important as the early stages of colon cancers may show no signs or symptoms. Potential symptoms include blood in stool, changes in bathroom habits, fatigue, anemia, unexplained weight loss, persistent cramps or lower back pain and feeling bloated.
Costin is remembered by the people who knew her as kind, welcoming, a loving mother and never taking life for granted.
“For me, Kelly-Grier’s legacy, in addition to connecting people, is the notion of being intentionally present. Every time I think of her, every small symbol or reminder of her, brings that thought to my mind,” said Erica Brinker, a friend of Costin. “Life can be so fleeting and if we take each moment to be fully present, there is no regret or anything left on the table. In our relationships, in our actions and even in time we give to ourselves; being present is what’s most important.”
For more information on colon cancer, visit www.coloncancercoalition.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.