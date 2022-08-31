BOONE — With a record setting crowd expected for the Appalachian State vs UNC Chapel Hill football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, the university and the Boone Police Department are urging patience.
According to App State Environmental Health, Safety and Emergency Director Jason Marshburn, the university is expecting game attendance to exceed that of the 2016 game against Miami and the 2017 matchup vs. Wake Forest, which had more than 35,000 in attendance.
“We do have experience with sold out games and large events, such as the Luke Combs Concert in September 2021, and this is not the only sold out game this season,” Marshburn said. “We have a defined process for these large events, which we refine after each major event.”
On June 16, App State hosted a pre-season football emergency planning exercise that included local agencies in addition to several App State departments.
Included in the exercise were Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Police Department, Boone Fire Department, Watauga Rescue Squad AppalCart and Watauga County Emergency Management in addition to App State Environmental Health Safety and Emergency Management, App State Police, App State Athletics, University Communications, App State Parking and Transportation and App State Facilities Management.
“This exercise focused on coordination through simulated incidents, such as a stadium evacuation due to lightning,” Marshburn said. “Exercises like these help everyone involved practice their response and communications prior to the event.”
Additionally, Marshburn said App State Athletics hosts operations planning meetings each month to plan for the upcoming football season six months in advance. These meetings include App State Athletics, Environmental Health, Safety and Emergency Management, App State Police, University Communications, Campus Services, App State Facilities Operations, Events and Planning, Parking and Transportation, Student Affairs, Student Government Association, the Boone Chamber of Commerce and the Chancellor’s Office.
“Post game reviews are also conducted to evaluate our response and make any needed adjustments as the season progresses,” Marshburn said.
During a home game, App State’s Emergency Operations Center coordinates and manages emergency preparation and response efforts, which includes responding to conditions outside of the stadium, such as weather and traffic conditions.
The operations center — which is open several hours before and after football games until everyone has left the stands and traffic is free flowing — is staffed with a team from App State’s department of Environmental Health, Safety and Emergency Management, App State Athletics, App State Police, University Communications, Campus Services, and Facilities Operations, among others.
They also work with local agencies, including Boone Fire Department, Watauga Rescue Squad, the Boone Police Department and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
“Coordination among these departments and agencies ensures that prevention and response efforts are effectively coordinated, and communications are consistent and accurate among the agencies that work to support large events like these in the Boone area,” Marshburn said.
Boone Police Sgt. Geoff Hayes said the crowd size doesn’t really make any difference as they have dealt with major events in the past. He said that Boone Police takes care of their jurisdiction, but also assists App State as needed.
Boone Police does have a plan in place for the Sept. 3 football game that includes brining in supplemental personnel, which is typical according to Hayes.
According to Hayes, the department will do some traffic control especially at the conclusion of the game. But just like any other event, Hayes said they would manage it as best they can.
Hayes is urging people to allow for longer commute times and and to be patient. It’s also Labor Day weekend, which means other travelers in the area outside of the game itself.
For App State, the planning process for this game is the same as any other home game with the plans also focus on coordination efforts designed for a large crowd.
Marshburn said they have identified ways to make the stadium entrance more efficient and help reduce the length of lines as well as the time for people standing in line.
“App State Athletics has a new electronic ticketing system, and has also added additional points of sale for beverages and food,” Marshburn said. “We have also specifically increased the number of staff working on site for Sept. 3, the number of portable restroom facilities, and additional temporary seating was added for the North End Zone. Gates are also being opened early to help accommodate anticipated crowd size, and student ticket holders may to enter the stadium as early as 9 a.m.”
Additionally App State is working in partnership with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg to help them monitor weather conditions leading up to and on game day.
More Information From App State for Sept. 3 Game Day
The following is more information from App State about game day and what attendees should plan for.
- Pack your patience. There will be many visitors in Boone for the Sept. 3 game and traffic will likely be heavy. Try to arrive early, and plan for extra travel time to and from the game.
- Remember to stay hydrated. One unopened bottle of water will be permitted per stadium patron. Bottled water is also for sale in many locations inside the stadium, including at grab & go concessions, and there are also public water fountains.
- All stadium visitors should register for temporary, stadium safety alerts to get the most accurate safety information for Kidd Brewer Stadium. Text AppStateALERT to 67283 on the day of the game.
- Have a communication plan with your family and friends, in case you get separated.
- Keep in mind that thunderstorms happen frequently in Boone. If lightning is detected within about 10 miles of the stadium, the university must evacuate stadium patrons for their safety until the storm has passed.
- If you’re registered for temporary, stadium safety alerts, you will get this and other important safety alerts, including when it is safe to return to the stadium, via text message as soon as the information is available.
- Have a plan to travel safely and if you drink alcoholic beverages, please drink responsibly and stay hydrated with plenty of water.
- Do not drink and drive.
- New for this season’s games, Kidd Brewer Stadium has introduced electronic ticket scanning, “grab & go” concessions, student seating areas, concerts prior to the games, and other features to help eliminate long lines and enhance stadium visitors’ experience.
- On Saturday, Adam Church will perform at the Jerry Moore Plaza from 9:45-11 a.m. Free Mars ice cream treats will also be available outside the gates before the game as well.
- Be sure to download the e-ticket prior to arriving at the stadium entrance gates. WiFi stations will be available outside the stadium gates to help ensure fast, on-site ticket download.
Stadium rules allow clear bags only, and no umbrellas. Full information for fans, including the App State Athletics mobile app, is available at appstatesports.com.
- appstatesports.com.
Gates open at 9 a.m. for Student Yosef Club members, 9:30 a.m. for students and 10 a.m. for regular ticket holders. Kickoff is set for noon at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
