BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Town Council met on Monday, May 9, to discuss rezoning efforts and opportunities for town advancements in the interest of residents.
A public hearing was held that focused on a rezoning request from the Banner Elk Fire Department. The department purchased a property with plans to build a new station and rezone the land to the Civic Zoning District, based on the current zoning of the station property. After further review, the staff agreed that rezoning as a Government-Office District would be more appropriate. The council voted unanimously to grant G-O zoning.
Council opened its agenda with a presentation of the Parks and Recreation Plan Update, given by High Country Governance Council Regional and GIS Planner Tatiana Magee. Magee said the plan is more than 100 pages and presented an overview to the council with a plan to return in front of the council in July to discuss further questions once the members reviewed the entirety of the document.
Magee said that a survey was taken by 397 individuals, with 78% being Avery County residents, that included 24 questions about the current state and wanted improvements of parks and recreation in the area. Interviews were also conducted on behalf of individuals and organizations to determine the top priorities of stakeholders in the community.
Common issues included the state of the town’s dog park, traffic, and mapping of trails. Magee said that despite the fact that there has not been a significant increase of Banner Elk’s population since the release of the 2010 Parks and Recreation Plan, the demographics of the town have changed dramatically, citing that in 2010 no households made $200,000, while today 7.8% of the population does. This change in demographics has impacted the needs of the community.
The council then discussed the rezoning introduced in the public hearing and voted unanimously to grant the Banner Elk Fire Department’s new station as a G-O District. No comments were made on this decision.
A call for a public hearing was granted unanimously by the council to hear the Annexation Request of 1260 Balm Highway, which will be held during the June meeting. The Annexation Request for Dobbins Road was unanimously recommended to direct the petition to be clerk-certified.
Ted Silver then addressed the council in presenting a proclamation of the month of May as Bike Month and honor those who have lost their lives in cycling accidents. The council unanimously voted to approve the proclamation.
Town Manager Rick Owen provided his Manager’s Update. A Golf tournament on September 26 was approved with a title sponsor of Eagles Nest. Paving will begin throughout town that will impact traffic that Owen said, “will be worth it” to improve the quality of the roads. Owen did not state the start time for the project.
Owen then discussed a resolution related to occupancy tax. Currently, one-third of funds are spent on infrastructure while two-thirds are spent on advertising. TDA directors want to propose a county bill that would change this ratio to 50/50. Though the council discussed proposing an individual town bill to have two-thirds of the funds be allocated for infrastructure and one-third for advertising, the council ultimately decided to agree to the 50/50 fund allocation.
Owen then brought to the council’s attention the lack of an online payment option for the town. Owen said he has been in contact with the company All Pay to offer online taxes and utility payment options with a 2.6% convenience fee, and requested approval to sign a contract with All Pay with an option to opt-out in the first 30 days. The council approved the request.
The next meeting of the Banner Elk Town Council will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at Banner Elk Town Hall.
