RALEIGH — N.C. Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga) announced on Jan. 11 that Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) re-appointed her as co-chair to both the Education/Higher Education Policy Committee and the Appropriations on Education/Higher Education Committee.
As a member of the Education Committees, Ballard stated she will work on issues of importance, including getting students safely back into the classroom, refining virtual learning options, continuing to improve student literacy, addressing student mental health needs, economic recovery for community colleges, as well as public and private college affordability. Ballard was also appointed as co-chair of the Pensions Committee where she will work on issues related to the state retirement system and with pension laws that affect state employees, firefighters and law enforcement.
“I am thrilled to continue working with our education leaders in classrooms and schools from across the state — it is an honor and an opportunity to do all I can to strengthen relationships and education policies in ensuring we have the best resources for our students’ success,” Ballard said in a statement. “Listening, engaging and thoughtfully executing will be key to working together with all stakeholders involved and I’m excited about the steps ahead particularly given the changes in leadership across the education sectors at DPI, the Community College and the UNC system.”
In addition to her re-appointment as co-chair of the Education/Higher Education Committee, the Appropriations on Education/Higher Education Committee, and the Pensions Committee, Ballard was named a member of the following committees: Appropriations/Base Budget, Health Care, Finance, Rules, Nominations and Appropriations on HHS.
“I want to thank Sen. Ballard for being willingness to serve as a chairwoman for the Education and Pension Committees. Her expertise and diligence will be invaluable as we return to Raleigh to work on behalf of all North Carolinians,” Berger said in a statement.
