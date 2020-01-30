RALEIGH — Even though the N.C. General Assembly doesn’t meet as a legislative body until late April, one Watauga representative will be busy with several interim committee assignments, while the other wasn’t included in any.
The assignments for the oversight and regulatory committees were sent out the week of Jan. 20 by the Republican leaders of both chambers.
“I want to thank our members for all their hard work over the long session to address critical issues in our state,” N.C. Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Dunn) said in a statement. “With the session coming to a close their attention to those issues will continue. I appreciate their dedication to making North Carolina the best state in the country and I look forward to seeing the work they do during the interim.”
The interim committees will help give policy recommendations for the “short session,” which begins in April. Republicans, having control of both chambers, decide the representatives that serve on each committee.
“A number of important policy issues need a thorough review before we return to legislative session in April,” N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Kings Mountain) said, “I appreciate my dedicated colleagues in the North Carolina House continuing to serve their constituents during this interim.”
Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Blowing Rock Republican, was named co-chairwoman of the 11-member Joint Legislative Education Oversight Committee, and was named to several joint legislative committees.
“I am proud to serve as the co-chair for the Education Oversight Committee, as a member of the Commission on Government Operations, and on the following oversight committees: Information Technology, Health and Human Services, Capital Improvements, and Medicaid and NC Health Choice.” Ballard said in a statement. “I’ve kept my sleeves rolled up since the long session ended knowing there was more work to do, but I look forward to digging in and serving alongside my colleagues from the House and Senate on a number of critical issues.”
Rep. Ray Russell, a Boone Democrat, wasn’t assigned to any of the 21 N.C. House interim legislative committees.
“I’m ready to serve at any time when Speaker Moore asks me to,” Russell said. “This is the nature of partisan politics.”
